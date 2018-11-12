NEW HAMPTON — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the New Hampton Public Library at noon Tuesday about her book, “Prohibition in Eastern Iowa.”
There is no admission charge and everyone is welcome.
McCann enjoys researching little-known episodes in Iowa history.
Kiwanis to host lunch, speaker
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday at the Elks Club.
Speaker will be Noah Regan, a local professional illustrator and cartoonist.
Guests are always welcome to join club meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.
Woodworkers meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The regular meeting of the Cedar Valley Woodworkers will be Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the featured speaker will be Mark Dutton on making shaker boxes.
Guests and beginning woodworkers are welcome.
The Cedar Valley Woodworkers mission is to assist woodworkers at all skill levels to improve.
For more information call President John Ackerman, 415-0555.
Lions breakfast set for Sunday
NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford Lions will have an omelet and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the New Hartford Community Building.
Cost is $7 for adults or $4 for children younger than 12.
There also will be a bake sale by the New Hartford Beaver Creek fundraiser.
Battle for Heart event scheduled
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s Special Events students will host a Battle for Heart event from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the UNI Wellness and Recreation Center.
It is a competition where businesses, organizations and professional groups of the Cedar Valley compete against each other while promoting a heart-healthy lifestyle.
UNI Special Events students will host the fundraiser to benefit the American Heart Association. All proceeds will go to heart disease and stroke research.
Sponsoring businesses, organizations and professional groups from the Cedar Valley can donate or register teams to compete in Battle for Heart.
Check-in is at 2 p.m. in the upper gym of the UNI WRC; games will begin at 3 p.m. The various challenges are dodgeball, life-size pong, minute to win it, volleyball and more.
A winner and prize ceremony will directly follow the conclusion of the challenges at 5 p.m.
To learn more, go to www.facebook.com/events/267541974086474.
