VINTON — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Benton County Historical Society meeting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday about her book “The Civilian Conservation Corps in Northeast Iowa.”
It will be at the Ray House, 912 First Ave.
Everyone is welcome and there is no admission charge.
Blood drive set in Dunkerton
DUNKERTON — There will be a blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Dunkerton Community Hall, 115 W. Main St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Master gardener program slated
INDEPENDENCE — The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program will have its core training sessions this fall for people interested in becoming master gardener volunteers in Buchanan County.
The Master Gardener program is looking for people who are passionate about volunteering and gardening. No previous garden knowledge is required.
Training sessions will begin in mid-August, about four weeks earlier than past start dates, in order to take advantage of daylight for hands-on activities and tours.
For more information, call 334-7161 or apply at https://mastergardenerhours.hort.iastate.edu/application-form.php before Aug. 14.
Waverly group receives award
WAVERLY — The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission will receive a Commission Excellence Award from the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions.
These awards recognize and honor outstanding efforts and achievements by local preservation, historic district, and landmark commissions and boards of architectural review.
The Waverly group took the opportunity afforded by the flood of 2008 to survey and document Waverly’s historic resources and pursue National Register status for four historic districts as well two individual structures.
Commission members will receive the award at NAPC’s Forum 2018 in Des Moines.
Forever Young “event slated
EVANSDALE — The seventh annual Forever Young Memorial 1M & 5K Color Run/Walk event is planned for Sept. 22, beginning at 9 a.m. at Meyers Lake.
The event will feature a 5K Color Run/Walk, a mile fun walk and a kids dash. Awards will be given for the 5K for best costume, most colorful and overall male and female.
Food and drink will be provided after the race and there will be raffle prizes, as well as kids’ activities.
Registration information can be found at www.getmeregistered.com/FYM5KCOLORRUN, or by emailing the race committee at bhc755@msn.com.
Proceeds from the event will be used to fund the two Forever Young Memorial Scholarships for students in post-secondary education in a health science field. The Forever Young Memorial committee has given out $12,000 to date in scholarships.
For more information, call 240-4883.
