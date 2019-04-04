EVANSDALE — Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 will have a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The menu also includes baked potato, veggie, salad, roll and dessert. Cost is $10, or $5 for children 5 and younger.
A steak dinner is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, with karaoke with Front Street Entertainment following until 11 p.m.
Professor will speak April 14
CEDAR FALLS — Roy Behrens will be the guest presenter April 14 for the 2nd Sunday Speaker Series at Hartman Reserve Nature Center.
Behrens, a University of Northern Iowa art professor emeritus, will present “Seagoing Easter Eggs: How Animal Patterns Influenced Ship Camouflage.”
Behrens is well-known for his books on how camouflage in nature influences design, especially in the military.
There is no cost and no registration required for this event.
Earlier this year, Behrens collaborated with another artist to create 23 posters to commemorate national parks and monuments. The posters currently are on exhibit in the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Center through April.
Vendor fair set for Saturday
WATERLOO — Central Christian Church will host a vendor fair featuring more than 30 small businesses and crafters from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3475 Kimball Ave. There also will be items up for raffle. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
Cinnamon and pecan rolls will be served from 9 a.m. until sold out, and homemade sloppy joes and homemade chicken and rice soup will be served for lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Coin club will meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in the Schoitz Room III.
After the business meeting, members will have the monthly auction. Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish.
Register at the front table. For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.
School retirees to meet April 16
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Retired School Personnel will meet April 16 in the Friendship Village dining room, 600 Park Lane.
Endya Johnson, the systems assistant from the Waterloo Public Library, will present “Personal Technology: Cell Phones, Computers, iPads or Kindles.” She will be there at 10 a.m. to answer questions about personal technology.
The program will start at 11 a.m. People are asked to arrive a little earlier to register and pay $8.50 for lunch. Call 235-7054 with reservations by noon April 8.
All retired school personnel (administrators, teachers, associates, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, etc.) are welcome to join the local and state association to help support retired school personnel across Iowa.
