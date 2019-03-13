CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls AMVETS Riders will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, or until the fish is gone, at Post 49, 1934 Irving St.
Cost is $10 per person.
The meal also includes potatoes, coleslaw, and desserts.
Committee sets prom March 23
WAVERLY — The Waverly Heritage Days Committee will host the “As Time Goes On — Throw Back” prom from 7 to 11 p.m. March 23 at the Centre.
There will be a cash bar available as well as complimentary light snacks.
Tickets are available for $25 per couple, or reserve a table of eight for $175. Go to the Heritage Days site at https://squareup.com/store/waverlyheritagedays/.
Rotary Club raffle planned
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Rotary Club will give away $5,000 during their annual Rotary 5000 raffle event, starting at 6 p.m. March 30 at the Atrium in Prairie Lakes Park in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park.
The event includes a chicken or steak dinner and live music from the band the Enablers.
The club is selling 100 raffle tickets for $100 each, with the raffle winner claiming the $5,000 prize. The public is welcome to purchase tickets for the raffle and dinner event, with proceeds going to fund a Rotary International grant project in Honduras to bring water and sanitation to four remote villages.
Tickets are available from any Cedar Falls Rotary member, or by contacting Laura Kann, club president, at president@cedarfallsrotary.org.
WCP seeks lead actors
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Playhouse is seeking three lead actors for its upcoming production of “The Understudy.”
The biting comedy tackles the insider world of big-budget Broadway productions.
Auditions are 2 p.m. March 30 and 7 p.m. April 2.
The audition will include reading scenes from the script. All ethnicities are encouraged to participate. The show runs from May 30 to June 2.
Call director Greg Holt at 235-0367 for more details.
