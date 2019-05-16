EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 Riders will host a grilled steak supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
There will be karaoke by Box Canyon following dinner. All are welcome.
4-H program seeks volunteers
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County 4-H program is recruiting adult volunteers to join the county’s FIRST Lego League program.
Currently, there are two 4-H FLL and FLL Jr. clubs active in Black Hawk County, and 4-H youth waiting to join a team.
An informational meeting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. June 13 in the Black Hawk County Extension Office, 3420 University Ave.
Toddler Time set at Imaginarium
WATERLOO — The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., will host an “Insects” Toddler Time from 10 to 11 a.m. on May 30.
People can bring children ages 1-4 and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend.
Cost is $5 for parents/guardians.
Toddlers are free as are museum members.
Vets museum open for holiday
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., will be open on Memorial Day, May 27, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
People can visit the museum after Waterloo’s Memorial Day Parade for free food provided by Friendship Village (first 100 visitors) with paid admission, and hands-on activities.
Syttende Mai to be celebrated
CEDAR FALLS — Celebrate Syttende Mai by attending the Sons of Norway meeting set at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, 304 Clay St.
Traditional Norwegian food will be served, and the speaker will be Quinten Boykin who serves as the honorary consul for Norway for Iowa.
Reservations can be called to 483-5071.
Blood drive set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a community blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
