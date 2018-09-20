EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS, 706 Colleen Ave., will have a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The menu also will include beans and coleslaw.
Church fall fest set for Sunday
WATERLOO — The Sacred Heart Church Fall Festival is planned for 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 627 W. Fourth St.
There will be a full dinner of Southtown broasted chicken, roast beef, salad bar and desserts.
Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 11.
People also can sample traditional Burmese food, as well as Sno-Cones and funnel cakes. There will be kids’ games, silent auction, crafts and books, white elephant, and bake sale.
Raffle tickets will give a chance to win $1000.
Retirees dinner Monday in CF
CEDAR FALLS — The monthly dinner for Waterloo Industries former employees and retirees will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Restaurant in North Cedar.
People can enjoy the food and company.
Guest night set for male singers
EVANSDALE — Men in the Cedar Valley who like to sing are welcome to attend Guest Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road.
It’s an opportunity to join the chorus as they prepare for Boys and Girls Club Cedar Valley Christmas to be held at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in November.
Call Membership VP Alan Ferden at 269-1589 with any questions.
Blood drive set in Fairbank
FAIRBANK — A Fairbank community blood drive is set for 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 N. Second St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Stamp Club to meet in CF
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Stamp Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St., next to the Cedar Falls library.
The program will be “Show and Share” EFOs — errors, freaks and oddities — stamps.
Visitors are always welcome.
