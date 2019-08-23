{{featured_button_text}}
Local News Forecast logo

CEDAR FALLS — Vicki Edelnant was recently selected as the Cedar Valley’s new ambassador to Road Scholar.

Road Scholar is a not-for-profit group that provides educational learning opportunities for adults. It offers more than 5,500 programs each year in 150 countries.

Edelnant can share her experiences with local groups or clubs. She began traveling with Road Scholar in 2016.

Contact her at 415-3421.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Blood drive set in New Hampton

NEW HAMPTON — There will be a blood drive at the New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments