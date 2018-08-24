CEDAR FALLS — The AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo will hold its fall kickoff from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
The event is free and open to members of the public who are interested in meeting current members and in learning about how AAUW works to achieve equity for women and girls. There will be displays that explain the mission, community projects, interest/study groups and dinner programs of the AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo.
Refreshments will be served, and no reservations are needed.
Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate with a bachelor’s, associate’s or equivalent degree from a qualified educational institution. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. There are no barriers to full participation on the basis of gender, race, creed, age, sexual orientation, national origin, disability or class. Go to http://cedarfalls-ia.aauw.net for more information.
Rough Risers host fisherman
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Inn.
Dragos Kruse, a fishing specialist at the Cedar Falls Scheels store, will share stories of his angling adventures.
For more information, go to http://kiwanisroughrisers.org.
