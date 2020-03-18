You are the owner of this article.
Community Bank & Trust limits lobby access
Community Bank & Trust limits lobby access

Community Bank & Trust announced starting at noon on Thursday, regular lobby access will be temporarily limited at all Cedar Valley locations. Please arrange for an in-person appointment when necessary as a precaution to ensure the safety of our clients and employees in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Community Bank & Trust encourages everyone to take advantage of online and mobile banking tools, such as mobile deposit or person-to-person payment via Zelle®. Drive-thru services are available during normal business hours for standard banking transactions.

