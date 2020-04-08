Community Bank & Trust announces loan relief program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- A new Loan Relief Program at Community Bank & Trust will help consumer and business clients impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will provide a three-month deferral of loan payments on certain types of loans. This voluntary program provides a simple way to ease the burden on families and businesses in our communities due to the coronavirus.

In the next few days, all clients with loans that qualify for the Loan Relief Program will receive a letter containing detailed information about the program, terms and conditions and the process to take advantage of the offer.

While this program is geared toward specific types of consumer and business loans, CBT will work to assist all clients who have been economically impacted by the coronavirus.

Clients who have questions about the program or want to know if they qualify should contact their loan officer directly or call 291-2000.