Communities in Schools of Mid-America receives part of multi-million dollar gift

WATERLOO -- Communities In Schools of Mid-America has announced it is part of a gift $4 million. The organization works at Central Middle School and George Washington Carver Academy in Waterloo, supporting nearly 1,000 students.
This gift is part of a $133.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to the Communities In Schools Network and National Office. CIS coordinates with schools and local service providers to meet the needs of students and families, as well as providing critical resources, like food, housing, healthcare, counseling, access to remote technology, and more so that students (and educators) can focus on academic. During the pandemic, CIS school-based staff work inside Waterloo schools in partnership with teachers and parents to help address the non-academic needs of students.