Communities assess damage following Wednesday's wind storm

WATERLOO – Residents are assessing damage following a strong storm that passed through the Cedar Valley on Wednesday night.

Heavy rains, part of a large front moving across the Midwest, hit the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area around 8 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by high winds around 11 p.m.

Winds knocked down power lines and toppled trees, but no serious injuries have been reported.

As of Thursday morning, some area streets are blocked because of debris, including a section on Vinton Street where a section of sheet metal roof from a building on Sycamore Street landed.

A large tree closed off Ricker Street near Hewitt Street, and the 1600 block of Black Hawk Street was closed because of power lines.

