Commemorative brick sale underway for Cedar Falls' veterans park

CEDAR FALLS — An annual drive to sell bricks honoring military veterans is getting underway.

Each of the engraved bricks that are purchased will be laid at Veterans Memorial Park on Labor Day.

The name of the veteran being honored as well as the service branch and enlistment dates will be included on the brick. Cost is $75 for each brick. Applications are available at Casey's General Stores in Cedar Falls.

Veteran Mike Butler, who is involved in the fundraising effort, said the money from the bricks goes to the Cedar Falls Civic Foundation to be used for upkeep at the park.

"The city has set up the parameters for that money coming out," he said, when maintenance work is needed. "That's all it can be used for – the betterment, update and repair of that park."

The park is located along Waterloo Road across from the entrance to Cedar Falls Utilities administrative offices.

Brick sales have been a popular over the years, Butler noted.

"We have a little over 3,200 bricks now," he said, that were laid for members of the various military branches.