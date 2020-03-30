You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Commemorative brick sale underway for Cedar Falls' veterans park
0 comments
top story

Commemorative brick sale underway for Cedar Falls' veterans park

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — An annual drive to sell bricks honoring military veterans is getting underway.

Each of the engraved bricks that are purchased will be laid at Veterans Memorial Park on Labor Day.

The name of the veteran being honored as well as the service branch and enlistment dates will be included on the brick. Cost is $75 for each brick. Applications are available at Casey's General Stores in Cedar Falls.

Veteran Mike Butler, who is involved in the fundraising effort, said the money from the bricks goes to the Cedar Falls Civic Foundation to be used for upkeep at the park.

ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member

"The city has set up the parameters for that money coming out," he said, when maintenance work is needed. "That's all it can be used for – the betterment, update and repair of that park."

The park is located along Waterloo Road across from the entrance to Cedar Falls Utilities administrative offices.

Brick sales have been a popular over the years, Butler noted.

"We have a little over 3,200 bricks now," he said, that were laid for members of the various military branches.

Veterans organizations are also beginning a fundraiser for a new monument at the park. The Gold Star Family Memorial will include four pieces of marble. The project will also involve installing additional sidewalk and handicapped parking at the site.

"It's probably a $100,000 project, we've got to raise probably $40,000 to put the marble in place," said Butler.

Collection of spring UNI football stories

Collection of spring UNI football stories

A roundup of stories of spring UNI football.

Mike Butler

Butler
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News