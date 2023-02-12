CEDAR FALLS — Rose pickers pluck delicate pink petals from thorny bushes with their bare fingers, captured in a photograph.

In a second print, an older white-haired woman totes a heavy bag of freshly picked blossoms over her shoulder as she walks along a dusty track. In another scene, women are up to their elbows in flowers, sorting roses for distilling into rose oil.

One can almost catch a whiff of heady scent wafting through the gallery at Hearst Center for the Arts, where “Tales of the Bulgarian Rose: A Journey into the Heart of Bulgaria” is on display. Now through March 26, the public can view the photographic exhibit at 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

This is the work of Iowa photojournalist Rick Truax and Bulgarian-born journalist Anelia Dimitrova. The duo will present an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. Thursday at the center. It is free and open to the public.

Married in 1996, the newlyweds traveled to Bulgaria in 1997 with the desire to document the impact on people as the country continued its transition to democracy eight years after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

They found themselves in Rose Valley, just south of the Balkan Mountains, home to Bulgaria’s centuries-old rose industry – which was struggling in the 1990s. Since then, the industry has recovered and grown, including opening the Rose Museum in Kazanluk.

“Looking at these pictures, I feel they encapsulate some of the pain of that transition. It was amazing to watch the rose pickers work, and they welcomed us,” recalled Dimitrova. She is a University of Northern Iowa associate professor in journalism and regional executive editor of Northeast Iowa Publications, including the Waverly Democrat newspaper.

In one caption, Dimitrova wrote: “Like starved bees at the end of a long winter, the rose pickers work frantically, bush after bush, bloom after bloom until their fingertips, sore and sticky with the honey of the rose, go numb.”

The couple harvested roses alongside the pickers in the early hours of a June morning in 1997, feeling the sharp, itchy prickliness against their own fingers as they inched their way from bush to bush.

“It’s hard, exhausting work and some of those photographs are very telling. I am thankful today, even more than I was at the time, that the people we worked alongside let us into their lives on a very deep level. They were so open and candid,” she said.

Truax confessed it had been years since he’d sifted through the images he shot in Rose Valley. Finding himself at loose ends during the pandemic, the web developer and UNI photojournalism/editing/design instructor used the time to scan photos into his computer and decided to print and frame favorites.

“We had one picture from Rose Valley hanging in our house for 25 years, and it fell off the wall, breaking the glass and frame. It sat in the basement for 10 years, so I had it repaired and thought, why don’t I do some others? I’d only planned to do 15, then it was another 15, and then more that I really wanted, too,” he said.

He quickly amassed a collection of documentary-quality photographs that demanded a public showing.

“And there were too many pictures to hang in our house,” Truax noted, laughing. “I absolutely did relive it all over again, being in Rose Valley, not only editing the pictures, but working with the Hearst Center and coming up with words and descriptions to put on the walls.”

The photo essay depicts rose pickers harvesting blooms, exhausted field workers waiting at the end of the day for a pay packet that might not come, workers in distilleries making essential oil and rose jam, life in the area’s small villages and the annual Kazanluk Rose Festival that now attracts tourists from around the world each June to celebrate the history, culture and folklore of the Bulgarian rose.

Bulgaria’s Rosa Damascena, or damask rose, is prized for its sweet, intensely rose, citrus- and honey-infused oil, an essential ingredient in the world’s finest perfumes. It takes 150,000 flowers to produce a single ounce of Bulgarian rose oil.

“That’s something I remember so clearly, being in the jam factory and the distillery. The smell was so intense and overwhelming that I’ve never forgotten it. We brought home a souvenir vial of rose water,” said Truax.

The couple has been thrilled with their collaboration with the Hearst Center.

“I was absolutely blown away and in so many ways, affirmed and excited all at once,” Dimitrova enthused. Seeing the once-archived photos displayed “with such taste, care and attention to detail, everything in sync and nothing superfluous is exciting. It’s a very authentic and dignified display.”

Truax had opportunities to watch as Curator Emily Drennan installed the work, but after seeing the completed exhibition, “I had to sit there and absorb it. It was a surreal and serene experience.”

Capturing the spirit of Rose Valley was a labor of love, Dimitrova said. “We didn’t just parachute in and out. We weren’t just observers. It was a privilege and a joy to work in an environment like this on a single story.

“I’m so grateful for, and so appreciate the richness of it, the layers of the experience. It’s like the rose – there are so many petals in the story, and I find that very heartening,” she added.