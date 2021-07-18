Coming to a neighborhood near you? Gallagher Bluedoorn block parties to continue this summer and fall

CEDAR FALLS – Seven neighborhoods in Waterloo and Cedar Falls will be treated to free block parties through the remainder of summer and fall.
The Kevin Burt Trio will perform in the Orange neighborhood at Lichty Park for residents Friday. Music is from 7 to 10 p.m.
It’s one of several neighborhoods where the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center is taking its portable stage, sound and lighting for a series of Gallagher Bluedorn Block Parties. The center also provides staff to run the equipment.
“For some of the neighborhoods we’re working with, it’s the first time residents have gathered together like this. It is really such a fun event, and everyone has a good time,” said GBPAC Executive Director Steve Carignan.
Block parties, which began in May, are an outgrowth of the popular Gallagher Bluedorn “Local Legends” music series that was live streamed from the Great Hall stage during the pandemic.
As relationships grew and strengthened between local artists and the performing arts center, and as the center developed and expanded its capacity to host outdoor events, the idea to “flip the concert, project outward and serve people where they live” seemed like a natural move, Carignan said.
The last block party is Sept. 26, but plans already are being made for more events next spring.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa provided a grant so block parties are free of charge.
Gallagher Bluedorn is collaborating directly with neighborhood associations and organizers. “We found there was a lot of appetite for these kinds of neighborhood gatherings,” Carignan explained.
The block party can be a stand-alone event, but some neighborhoods have tied it to other planned events, fests or activities. In addition, the center has partnered with Waterloo Center for the Arts and Hearst Center for the Arts to offer art activities for children.
“What I like about this live music event is that it provides an anchor for other stuff,” said Carignan, such as food trucks or vendors and public health outreach.
People were isolated by COVID, but with the easing of restrictions, “there is a renewed desire for neighbors to get to know each other, have face-to-face conversations, forge relationships and be respectful to one another,” he explained.
“What is meaningful in our day-to-day lives is much more focused when we’re talking about the neighborhood where we live.”