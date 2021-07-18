Coming to a neighborhood near you? Gallagher Bluedoorn block parties to continue this summer and fall

CEDAR FALLS – Seven neighborhoods in Waterloo and Cedar Falls will be treated to free block parties through the remainder of summer and fall.

The Kevin Burt Trio will perform in the Orange neighborhood at Lichty Park for residents Friday. Music is from 7 to 10 p.m.

It’s one of several neighborhoods where the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center is taking its portable stage, sound and lighting for a series of Gallagher Bluedorn Block Parties. The center also provides staff to run the equipment.

“For some of the neighborhoods we’re working with, it’s the first time residents have gathered together like this. It is really such a fun event, and everyone has a good time,” said GBPAC Executive Director Steve Carignan.

Block parties, which began in May, are an outgrowth of the popular Gallagher Bluedorn “Local Legends” music series that was live streamed from the Great Hall stage during the pandemic.

As relationships grew and strengthened between local artists and the performing arts center, and as the center developed and expanded its capacity to host outdoor events, the idea to “flip the concert, project outward and serve people where they live” seemed like a natural move, Carignan said.

