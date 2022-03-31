Comedy “Suite Surrender” at Wartburg April1-2

WAVERLY — Wartburg Players will present “Suite Surrender,” a comedy set in 1940s Hollywood, at 7:30 p.m. April 1 and 2 in the McCaskey Lyceum. Tickets are $10 at the door or free for students with a Wartburg ID.
Wartburg Players is a student-run theater organization with performances open to the public. The spring show, “Suite Surrender,” centers on two feuding divas assigned to the same hotel suite – and the lengths those around them will go to keep them apart.
“I’m looking forward to the moment when we can show the public what we've worked so hard on,” said Nathan Osgard, student co-director.
“Get ready to laugh!” added Katriela Caspari, student co-director.
PHOTOS: Stand-out kitchen designs
This kitchen features ‘Alabaster’ cabinets with a java island with an overhang to fit barstools, made by an Amish cabinetmaker. The Turkish Travertine backsplash complements the “Calacatta Natura” quartz by Corian Quartz. There are two different edges — a flowing ogee edge on the island and ¼-inch round on outside countertops. STEEGE CONSTRUCTION
A coffee and beverage center adds both convenience and charm to this farmhouse kitchen. STEEGE CONSTRUCTION
Cabinetmakers designed each cabinet with a specific storage function which keeps the counters clutter-free. An old Chicago-style brick with rough grout lines brings vintage appeal to the kitchen, an effective contrast to quartz countertops. FOREVER CABINETS BY KENDRICK AND MAGEE CONSTRUCTION.
The brick inlaid backsplash and wood trim on the kitchen hood add interest to the stove area in this kitchen. FOREVER CABINETS BY KENDRICK AND MAGEE CONSTRUCTION
The focal point is the elegant island which can be seen from the front door. The quartz-topped furniture-like piece sits below a dropped tres ceiling trimmed in crown molding that mimics the width and length of the island. It creates an illusion of height. A trio of contemporary LED chandeliers and painted metallic finish of the ceiling add glamour. Striking soft white custom Omega cabinetry features crystal knobs and chrome pulls and white quartz countertops flow throughout the kitchen. It creates a stunning contrast to 24- by 24-inch glazed porcelain floor tiles in a metallic patina called 'Alchemy.' KATHY FLACK, ASID, REGISTERED INTERIOR DESIGNER, PLC
An attractive corner for small desk with storage and seating adds even more function to this elegant kitchen design. Custom white Omega cabinets have crystal handles. KATHY FLACK, ASID, REGISTERED INTERIOR DESIGNER, PLC
Schuerman 1
A trio of metal-clad pendants dangle above the slab of walnut butcher block topping the broad kitchen island. An apron-front sink is centered on the island. Custom Plato cabinetry stops short of the ceiling, except the center cabinet concealing the stove vent. A modern pendant ring creates drama above the round table in the dining room. SCHUERMAN HOMES
Quartz countertops and white subway tile backsplash are practical, clean, crisp easy-care touches for a busy family. SCHUERMAN HOMES
Maple cabinets have a natural finish, while the island and pantry cabinets are painted in moss enamel. The golden-coppery toned backsplash is a warm complement to soft white quartz countertops from Staron Radinaz in Everest White. KOCH CONSTRUCTION
The Elkway quartz apron-front sink is striking black. There are vertical cabinets for storing baking sheets and her husband’s grilling gear, along with a recycling center. Every last square inch has been maximized for use and storage, including the drawers which open fully to 27 inches deep. KOCH CONSTRUCTION
Hanstone “Tranquility” quartz tops the 10-foot-long island in the kitchen. Glossy white bevel-edged subway tiles create a seamless line with the white custom cabinetry by Becker Cabinetry. An apron front sink is sleek stainless steel. KUGLER CONSTRUCTION
A scene-stealing pendant light fixture with glass and metal details hangs above the elongated walnut dining room table with its monolithic legs and espresso finish. KUGLER CONSTRUCTION
Choices were made incorporating shades of gray, black and brown, beginning with natural stone-look 12- by 24-inch Mileu tile floors in smoke from Kate-lo Tiles. Thick, elegant Brittanica Cambrian quartz with mitered edge dresses the countertop and runs down one side to the floor. Custom cabinetry with flat-panel doors and chunky handles and pulls introduce a contemporary touch that isn’t out of place. Classic subway tiles are Daltile in Element for the backsplash. ALEX VON AHSEN, INTERIOR DESIGNER, AND 929 DESIGN
A "must" in this contemporary kitchen design was the long window with floating shelves. Arm lights above the shelves are from Rejuvenation, while the pendant is George Kovas. ALEX VON AHSEN, INTERIOR DESIGNER, AND 929 DESIGN
Custom cabinetry is finished in a soft cream. The Thermador appliance suite is concealed behind matching doors. Counters are topped in “Colonial Beige” granite from India with white, beige and gray tones, and the island was treated to a waterfall edge as a contemporary touch. The backsplash is limestone mosaic, and floors are light oak. A Hammerton custom light fixture hangs above the dining table. RHONDA STALEY DESIGN LLC
Clutter is kept to a minimum in this kitchen design. One cabinet hides the microwave and coffee bar, as well as a collection of well-used cookbooks. RHONDA STALEY DESIGN LLC
In this open-concept, adaptively designed and accessible kitchen, weathered old Chicago brick forms the backsplash, a perfect counterpoint to marble countertops and custom Bertch cabinets with crown molding painted a soft sage with a matte glaze. That smudge-proof matte finish is carried through to the kitchen’s suite of GE appliances in slate. The color scheme was chosen based on the river front view from their home.
A brick backsplash draws attention to the cooktop and hood in this adaptive kitchen. MAGEE CONSTRUCTION
Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
