Comedy “Suite Surrender” at Wartburg April1-2

WAVERLY — Wartburg Players will present “Suite Surrender,” a comedy set in 1940s Hollywood, at 7:30 p.m. April 1 and 2 in the McCaskey Lyceum. Tickets are $10 at the door or free for students with a Wartburg ID.

Wartburg Players is a student-run theater organization with performances open to the public. The spring show, “Suite Surrender,” centers on two feuding divas assigned to the same hotel suite – and the lengths those around them will go to keep them apart.

“I’m looking forward to the moment when we can show the public what we've worked so hard on,” said Nathan Osgard, student co-director.

“Get ready to laugh!” added Katriela Caspari, student co-director.

Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.

