Comedy roast promises funny farewell to Cedar Falls Community Theatre's retiring John Luzaich

CEDAR FALLS — John Luzaich is on the hot seat.
On Saturday, Luzaich will be subjected to a comedy roast as friends, families and well-wishers gather to deliver jokes and share funny stories and comments about him as he officially enters retirement.
The event is at 7 p.m. at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St. General admission tickets are $10.
Luzaich, who has retired as general manager for the Oster Regent and Cedar Falls Community Theatre, said he expects the roasting “will be good, old-fashioned, family-friendly fun. I expect there will be lots of laughs – and all at my expense. But it’s a good way, a fun way, to go out.”
Luzaich announced his retirement in July, but has remained through January as the theater transitioned to its new executive director, Greg Holt.
CFCT veteran performer Kristin Teig Torres will act as the emcee roastmaster, introducing participants and leading the roast. Seated on the dais poking fun at Luzaich will be his friends and colleagues, Gary Baumgartner, Brad Braley, Jim Coloff, Blake Conover, Gary Kroeger, Pat Lyons, Bob Westerman and Steve Carignan. Carignan will be in New York, so his comments will be read by Teig Torres.
Interior designer Rhonda Staley transforms a building into a lodge-style house for eastern Iowa family. From Cedar Valley Home & Garden magazine Fall 2022.
Melody Parker
Holt will wander the first two rows on the theater’s main floor with a wireless, hand-held mic, on the prowl for audience members who want to pick on Luzaich, too. Holt has carte blanche on comments.
It promises to be a fine and funny farewell, Luzaich said, but he has a few surprises up his sleeve for the roasters.
“And I’ll get the last word,” he added.
Luzaich has been general manager since April 1998. He studied acting with Lee Strasberg and graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree from Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. A veteran actor, he also managed the off-Broadway Entermedia Theatre where shows like “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” started prior to Broadway, and played softball in the Broadway Show League for The Improv.
Tickets are on sale Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. and one hour before the show. Call (319) 277-5283 for information to reserve or purchase tickets.
There is an optional reception with the roasters, Teig Torres, Holt and Luzaich one hour prior to the event in the Deery Reception Room on the third floor of the theatre. The “Luzaich Lounge” will start at 6 p.m. for a $20 contribution.
Funds raised at the roast will be donated to CFCT for theater scholarships in Luzaich’s name. The event will be recorded by Cedar Falls Cable TV for broadcast at a later date.
Cedar Falls Community Theatre: Through the years
Fantasticks CFCT 1
El Gallo (Gary Kroeger) makes a point to Matt (Aidan Smith) while Luisa (Crystal Spencer) looks on in a scene from the Cedar Falls Community Theatre musical, "The Fantasticks," opening Friday
BROCK SWARBRICK PHOTO
Mamma Mia Tanya Donna Rosie_IFP6085.jpg
Tanya (Kim Hanna), Donna (Kristin Teig Torres) and Rosie (Emily Woodall) in 'Mamma Mia,' the Cedar Falls Community Theatre's summer musical.
BROCK SWARBRICK PHOTO
driving miss daisy 1.jpg
In a scene from the Cedar Falls Community Theatre's 2020 staged reading of 'Driving Miss Daisy,' from left, Boolie (John Luzaich), Miss Daisy (Liane Nichols) and Hoke (J'Kalein Madison).
CFCT PHOTO
God of Carnage rehearsal.jpg
In a rehearsal scene from the Cedar Falls Community Theatre's staged reading, 'God of Carnage,' left to right, Joe Frenna, Kim Groninga, Kristie Conditt and Grant Tracey.
CFCT PHOTO
Amadeus5 full cast_IFP8303.jpg
The full cast of Cedar Falls Community Theatre's 'Amadeus', opening Friday with performances through Oct. 13 at the Oster Regent Theatre.
CFCT PHOTO BY BROCK SWARBRICK
073119ho-school-of-rock-2
A scene from the Cedar Falls Community Theatre musical 'School of Rock,' opening Saturday at the Oster Regent Theatre.
CFCT COURTESY PHOTO By BROCK SWARBRICK
drowsy-chaperone-2.jpg
Mrs. Tottendale (Rosemary Gast) does a little soft-shoe dance with Underling/Butler (Daniel Gast), and they decide 'Love is Always Lovely in the End' in a scene from Cedar Falls Community Theatre's 'The Drowsy Chaperone,' on stage this weekend.
COURTESY PHOTO BY BROCK SWARBRICK
020718ho-odd-couple-1
Oscar (Grant Tracey ) is kicking Felix (Erik Mueterthies) out in a scene from Cedar Falls Community Theatre's "The Odd Couple."
BROCK SWARBRICK PHOTO
christmas-carol-joe-frenna.jpg
Scrooge (Joe Frenna) fends off the good-hearted Collectors (Lori Nelson, Kit Ming Vierra, Jonathan Moran) asking for a donation to help the poor in a scene from Cedar Falls Community Theatre's performance of "A Christmas Carol the new musical."
CFCT PHOTO
NNK Marnell Liane - 1.jpg
Vera (Marnell Lyle) and Nana (Liane Nichols) discuss 'motivational therapy' over Vera's walker in a scene from Cedar Falls Community Theatre's 'Nana's Naughty Knickers.' The show runs through Sunday at the Oster Regent Theatre.
COURTESY PHOTO/BROCK SWARBRICK
13-musical-cast-group.jpg
Members of the Cedar Falls Community Theatre cast for "13 the musical," opening Thursday at the Oster Regent Theatre.
COURTESY PHOTO
john-loves-mary-1
Mary (Christine Dornbusch) is not happy to hear the news from Lt. O’Leary (Bill McNett) in this scene from CFCT’s 'John Loves Mary'.' Also in the scene, from left, Senator McKinley (John Hansen,) Sgt. John Lawrence (Grant Yoder,) and Mrs. Phyllis McKinley (Natalie Keene).
BILL SIKULA PHOTO
winter-wonderettes-3
From left, Airyn Sahr, Sam Cota, Ashley Rogers and Allison Bollinger sing Christmas carols in a scene from Cedar Falls Community Theatre’s "Winter Wonderettes."
COURTESY PHOTOs BY BILL SIKULA
fox-fairway-2
Star golfer Justin Hicks (Chris Hanian) writhes in agony after breaking his arm. Bingham (Chris Cox) tries to strangle Hicks as Pamela (Allison Bollinger) and Louise (Caitie Peterson) try to hold him back in a scene from the Ludwig farce
opening Friday
at Cedar Falls Community Theatre.
cfct-20th01
In a scene from CFCT’s Ken Ludwig farce, ‘Twentieth Century,’ famous directors Oscar Jaffe (Sam Card) and Max Jacobs (Bob Filippone) ﬁghting to get box office sensation Lily Garland (Michelle Rathe) to agree to be in their play on Broadway.
BILL SIKULA / COURTESY PHOTO
guys-dolls-1
Big Jule (Bob Filippone) is “displeased” when he keeps losing at the crap game in this scene from CFCT’s “Guys and Dolls.” Crap shooters, left to right, Joshua Ely, Gary Chambers, Marshall Nielsen, John C. Luzaich, John Mardis, Bob Filippone, Gary Kroeger, John Nicol, Brad Braley, Andy Newell and Butch Stohr.
COURTESY PHOTOs BY BROCK SWARBRICK
081616tsr-cfct-some-enchanted-evening-04
From left, Will (Daniel Gast), Billy (Tony Tomlyanovich), and Tom (Mic Evans) commiserate that there is “Nothin’ Like a Dame” in Cedar Falls Community Theatre’s “Some Enchanted Evening.”
TIFFANY RUSHING, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
dolly-image-1
In a scene from the Cedar Falls Community Theatre musical "Hello, Dolly!", Ambrose (Randy Everding) and Ermangarde (Marley Millar) listen intently as Dolly (Kristin Teig-Torres) explains her plan to get them married.
COURTESY PHOTOS by BILL SIKULA
021716mp-vanya-sonia-masha-spike-play-photos-1
Cassandra (Miriam Salamah) issues a warning to Vanya (Henry Edsill) to "bewarer of Hootie Pie," in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at Cedar Falls Community Theatre Feb. 16, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
112216mp-CFCT-I-Love-a-Piano-2
Alex (Jim Young) schmoozes Sadie (Linda Morgan) with lovely ballad “A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody,” at Oster Regent Theatre in Cedar Falls.
photos by MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
092616tsr-cfct-calendar-girls-04
Cast members rehearse for the upcoming production of "Calendar Girls" at Oster Regent Theatre Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
060115tsr-cfct-young-frankenstein-01
Cast members rehearse for the Cedar Falls Community Theatre upcoming production of "Young Frankenstein" Monday, June 1, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
'Mary Poppins' coming to Cedar Falls
Jane and Michael Banks (Abby Zeets and Eli Smith) meet real and fantasy characters (played by Dan Gast and Dominic Roe) in a scene from the Cedar Falls Community Theatre production of "Mary Poppins." Shows are planned for Friday through Sunday and Dec. 11 through 13 at the Oster Regent Theatre, First and Main streets, Cedar Falls. Tickets are available by calling 277-5283, online at
osterregent.org and at the box office from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
092315bp-cfct-dearly-departed-4
Cedar Falls Community Theatre "Dearly Departed". Photographed Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Brandon Pollock
020415bp-cfct-boeing-boeing-2-new
In a scene from CFCT's "Boeing-Boeing," Robert (Andrew Bouska) and Bernard (Brian McCarty) go to great lengths to keep the German stewardess (Tiffany Hach) from discovering the American stewardess.
Photos by BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
092214tsr-cfct-squabbles-01
Cedar Falls Community Theatre cast members rehearse for the upcoming production of "Squabbles" at the Oster Regent Theatre Monday, Sept. 22, 2014, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
071714tsr-cfct-6RMS-07
Cast members of the Cedar Falls Community Theatre rehearse for the upcoming production of 6 RMS RIV VU at the Oster Regent Theatre Thursday, July 17, 2014, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
112414mp-Storybook-Christmas-CFCT-1
Gary Kroeger as Scrooge with Cindy Taft, left, as Lynette and Janet Butz as Leoma star in in "Storybook Christmas" at the Oster Regent Theatre in Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
060214tsr-cfct-sound-of-music-01
Nuns sing in a scene from Cedar Falls Community Theatre's "Sound of Music."
COURIER FILE PHOTO
021014bp-cfct-clue-1
In a scene from CFCT's comedy "Clue," Professor Plum (Roger Leistad), Miss Scarlet (Michelle Rathe), Mr. Green (Chad Hackenmiller), Mrs. Peacock (Kim Sittig), Col. Mustard (Greg Kerr) and Mrs. White (Lisa Brooks) challenge the audience to figure out whodunit.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
092413tsr-cfct-good-doctor-03
The poor sexton (John Mardis) has a toothache and the only one willing to help him is an inexperienced dental assistant (Michelle Rathe) in the Cedar Falls Community Theatre’s “The Good Doctor,” with performances planned for Thursday through Sunday at the Oster Regent Theatre, First and Main streets. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students. Call 277-5283 for ticket information.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
060513tsr-cfct-oklahoma-05
Cast members rehearse scenes for Cedar Falls Community Theatre's upcoming production of "Oklahoma!" at Oster Regent Theatre in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Wednesday, June 5, 2013. (TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer)
TIFFANY RUSHING
071713tsr-cfct-social-security-05
Cast members rehearse scenes for Cedar Falls Community Theatre's upcoming production of "Social Security" at Oster Regent Theatre in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Wednesday, July 17, 2013. (TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer)
TIFFANY RUSHING
dracula 2
Cedar Falls Community Theatre cast of 'Bram Stoker's Dracula.'
LILA ROSE PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.