Comedy roast promises funny farewell to Cedar Falls Community Theatre's retiring John Luzaich

CEDAR FALLS — John Luzaich is on the hot seat.

On Saturday, Luzaich will be subjected to a comedy roast as friends, families and well-wishers gather to deliver jokes and share funny stories and comments about him as he officially enters retirement.

The event is at 7 p.m. at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St. General admission tickets are $10.

Luzaich, who has retired as general manager for the Oster Regent and Cedar Falls Community Theatre, said he expects the roasting “will be good, old-fashioned, family-friendly fun. I expect there will be lots of laughs – and all at my expense. But it’s a good way, a fun way, to go out.”

Luzaich announced his retirement in July, but has remained through January as the theater transitioned to its new executive director, Greg Holt.

CFCT veteran performer Kristin Teig Torres will act as the emcee roastmaster, introducing participants and leading the roast. Seated on the dais poking fun at Luzaich will be his friends and colleagues, Gary Baumgartner, Brad Braley, Jim Coloff, Blake Conover, Gary Kroeger, Pat Lyons, Bob Westerman and Steve Carignan. Carignan will be in New York, so his comments will be read by Teig Torres.

Holt will wander the first two rows on the theater’s main floor with a wireless, hand-held mic, on the prowl for audience members who want to pick on Luzaich, too. Holt has carte blanche on comments.

It promises to be a fine and funny farewell, Luzaich said, but he has a few surprises up his sleeve for the roasters.

“And I’ll get the last word,” he added.

Luzaich has been general manager since April 1998. He studied acting with Lee Strasberg and graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree from Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. A veteran actor, he also managed the off-Broadway Entermedia Theatre where shows like “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” started prior to Broadway, and played softball in the Broadway Show League for The Improv.

Tickets are on sale Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. and one hour before the show. Call (319) 277-5283 for information to reserve or purchase tickets.

There is an optional reception with the roasters, Teig Torres, Holt and Luzaich one hour prior to the event in the Deery Reception Room on the third floor of the theatre. The “Luzaich Lounge” will start at 6 p.m. for a $20 contribution.

Funds raised at the roast will be donated to CFCT for theater scholarships in Luzaich’s name. The event will be recorded by Cedar Falls Cable TV for broadcast at a later date.

