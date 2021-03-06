Comedian Tammy Pescatelli joins Orlando Lebya for live show at Gallagher Bluedorn

Blake Argotsinger, GBPAC marketing manager, said the comedy show is “an entry step into getting back to bigger shows. Comedians are low risk, not like singing or playing instruments, so it’s a great way to start to having live audiences inside again.”

Last fall’s Maddie Poppe concerts went off without a hitch as audiences adhered to the facility’s COVID policies. The comedy show will feature pod seating to provide safe physical distancing in the hall.

Pescatelli, a native of Perry, Ohio, grew up surrounded by a large Italian family including 11 male cousins. Keeping up with those boys meant sharpening her sarcastic wit. “At some point, they all got bigger and stronger than me, but they could never outrun my mouth.”

She wanted to be an actress but broke into a comedy came at an open mike night in the Quad Cities. Her parents had moved to the Quad Cities, and Pescatelli came to spend the summer and ended up getting a job at Funny Bone and staying for a few years. “My father was once asked ‘what do you want her to be when she was a kid?’ He said, ‘I wanted her to be quiet,’” she said, laughing.

Pescatelli lost her dad last year. “During the pandemic my father was extremely fragile. I was happy not to be on the road so I could become his caregiver.”