Comedian Tammy Pescatelli joins Orlando Lebya for live show at Gallagher Bluedorn

CEDAR FALLS – Tammy Pescatelli is described as one of today’s hardest working comics.
She’ll take the compliment. She’s been busy.
The comedian’s “Way After School Special” — a trip back to her Ohio high school to perform her comedy act – and the Amazon Prime movie, “That’s Amore,” were both released last year. Her role as “a sarcastic broad and ex-mob wife” in an episode of CBS’s “Blue Bloods” airs this season.
Now Pescatelli is happy and relieved to be performing for live audiences again – sporadically and at safe distances. Pescatelli will join fellow comedian Orlando Lebya on stage at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center for a live show on 7 p.m. March 27. Tickets are on sale now at unitix.uni.edu.
“Our culture right now is on the brink of so many things, and one of those things is losing our sense of humor. It’s important to get out and stand in front of someone and make them laugh, and for people to be able to laugh in groups. It’s a freedom we didn’t realize we had until we didn’t,” she said in a phone interview.
“We can laugh – it doesn’t mean we’re irreverent or don’t care, we just need to laugh. There’s nothing like seeing live entertainment,” and as COVID vaccines and treatments help loosen the pandemic’s grip on society, Pescatelli is looking forward to when “fear no longer dictates our actions. I’m not a big fan of fear.”
Blake Argotsinger, GBPAC marketing manager, said the comedy show is “an entry step into getting back to bigger shows. Comedians are low risk, not like singing or playing instruments, so it’s a great way to start to having live audiences inside again.”
Last fall’s Maddie Poppe concerts went off without a hitch as audiences adhered to the facility’s COVID policies. The comedy show will feature pod seating to provide safe physical distancing in the hall.
Pescatelli, a native of Perry, Ohio, grew up surrounded by a large Italian family including 11 male cousins. Keeping up with those boys meant sharpening her sarcastic wit. “At some point, they all got bigger and stronger than me, but they could never outrun my mouth.”
She wanted to be an actress but broke into a comedy came at an open mike night in the Quad Cities. Her parents had moved to the Quad Cities, and Pescatelli came to spend the summer and ended up getting a job at Funny Bone and staying for a few years. “My father was once asked ‘what do you want her to be when she was a kid?’ He said, ‘I wanted her to be quiet,’” she said, laughing.
Pescatelli lost her dad last year. “During the pandemic my father was extremely fragile. I was happy not to be on the road so I could become his caregiver.”
The comedian has been on numerous TV shows, including comedy specials, as well as comedy tours. In 2004, she appeared was one of the final five on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” and in 2010, won Comedy Central’s “Standup Showdown.” In 2011, the successful comedian co-created, produced, wrote and starred in “A Standup Mother,” a reality TV show and her comedy special, “Finding the Funny” was released on Netflix in 2013.
After living in Los Angles for a number of years, Pescatelli married Luca Palanca in 2008. They left California to live near extended family in Pennsylvania after their son was born. He’s 13 now.
Family life is at the heart of her comedy. “I don’t need to make fun of other people. I have enough resources and material in my own house and my own family that I like to talk about. I made a conscious decision to write my act as if we’re old friends and I haven’t seen you in a while.”
Orlando Lebya has appeared on such programs as “EntreNos” on HBO Latino. He voiced the role of “Wabo” in the animated children’s movie, “Luis and The Aliens,” and has been features on TBS’s “Comics to Watch” and was a finalist on NBC’s “Standup Diversity Showcase.” He had his own 2018 HBO comedy special, “Adorable.”
