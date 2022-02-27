COLUMN: Waverly focused on resiliency, growth

Waverly, like every other community across the country, has certainly been affected by the fallout of the pandemic. We are fortunate to have a business base that is resilient and focused on not only maintaining but growing as well.

The Waverly City Council renewed the ‘Waverly Welcome Home’ marketing plan with Amperage of Cedar Falls for another six months to continue to showcase what Waverly has to offer. The desired outcome is to attract new or existing businesses and their workforce to stake their claim to what Waverly has to offer them to be successful.

The city has seen a few new businesses open in Waverly since our last Progress update. The Get Roasted coffee shop and Bremer Brewing Company became new neighbors downtown in a side-by-side arrangement, offering a great selection of new and unique items to enjoy.

Thinkwell re-established itself with a business front in downtown Waverly as well, where one can purchase custom roasts to enjoy. Z’s Pizza will soon be opening after a relocation from Waterloo. A new-to-Waverly endeavor, Tee Up, offers a climate-controlled indoor golf experience.

The former Red Fox Inn is part way through their complete renovation and nearly all 34 of the market-rate rental units are completed and occupied. This development opportunity with 1859 Ventures was a great opportunity to see this property begin to flourish.

These new businesses are just a handful of the visible examples of growth. Many of our businesses have grown in ways that can’t be seen from the curb, such as portfolio and account growth of financial and service businesses. This growth is often overlooked, but it is quite impactful.

Development of vacant parcels in Waverly is happening as the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District embarks on the construction of two new elementary buildings, passed as part of a $31 million bond issue on a March 2, 2021. The development of the Whitetail Bluff addition has also provided 36 residential construction lots while the future of the former ‘Champions Ridge’ property that is pending transfer from the city to the purchasing developer will certainly add an inventory of building lots for those looking to call Waverly home.

The city is currently in the process of having the Comprehensive Plan established/updated to provide direction as to where the community may head in the future with land use and other matters. This plan will be unique in that it will include a bike and pedestrian trail plan, park and open spaces plan as well as the general comprehensive plan of the city. By working with MSA Professional Services to develop the all-in-one plan, not only does it make engaging with the contractor doing the work easier, but it nearly eliminates redundancy and allows for these elements to mesh where they cross over into each other rather than having separate plans to work with and trying to align them.

The Memorial Park Reconstruction project is part of the parks and open space piece of the Comprehensive Plan that is also the focal point. The long-standing need to address the future of the existing swimming pool falls under this future project. Replacing the pool with an up-to-date aquatic facility has been discussed for many years and has been placed to the side to address other projects that needed the financial consideration, such as the dry run and the inflatable dam. The Waverly Golf Course has dreamt of having a driving range that would also be used as a learning center for up-and-coming golfers. The opportunity to take a ‘slice’ of the existing Memorial Park property and develop a driving range is a possibility. The on-going discussions of adult league ball diamonds will continue as part of the Comprehensive Plan development as well to determine the future of the facilities available for these activities as well.

Speaking of ball diamonds, last fall the second phase of the three phases of the Cedar River Park was completed with all the real and artificial turf being installed and tended to, fencing and backstops erected and parking lots finished and ready for use this coming year. In 2022, the third phase with entail the completion of the vertical structures to include restrooms, concessions, and equipment storage. The Miracle Field is ready to see some action and the $250,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association to construct an all-inclusive playground on the complex will certainly make the venue a place for all to enjoy. Hall & Hall Engineering and the subcontractors have done a fantastic job on this project and the community can’t wait to ‘PLAY BALL!!!’ in the near future.

It wouldn’t be appropriate is I didn’t discuss financials for the City and share that the City once again receives a clear opinion on the most recent financial audit. This should provide the confidence that the citizens desire to have that the management of the financial affairs within the City are in order.

Waverly still has lots going on, which is anticipated as one of the many great communities of the Cedar Valley. I encourage all to come and visit us in Waverly to explore, discover, shop, and dine.

