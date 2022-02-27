COLUMN: There's a lot to brag about in the Cedar Valley, including its hard-working people

It’s no secret to anyone who knows me how much I love the Cedar Valley. I grew up here, went to school here and raised my family here. And I’ve spent most of my adult life working here (most of it at The Courier, in fact), so I feel good about vouching for living, working and playing here in the Cedar Valley.
Our Progress Edition this year, themed “Working: Punching the Clock in Northeast Iowa,” touches on those things, particularly examining the workforce and working conditions in a variety of industries across our community.
We talk about the challenges of worker shortages, wage issues, burnout and more in health care, education, manufacturing, public safety, restaurant and retail, and how businesses and workers are rising to meet those challenges. We also touch on the Great Resignation and unions, as well as what it’s like to work in human resources right now.
One of my assignments for this project was to put together fact boxes for 10 towns in our area — Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Evansdale, Janesville, Hudson, Jesup, La Porte City, Independence, Denver and Waverly. Using Census Bureau data, I looked at employment rates, population, median income and other facts in the graphics you’ll find in the pages that follow. But my favorite fact for each town was its bragging rights.
There’s a lot to brag about in the Cedar Valley:
- One of the most diverse areas in Iowa.
- Phenomenal growth of Cedar Falls Industrial Park and surrounding areas.
- Home to several John Deere facilities, including Tractor Cab & Assembly Operations, Product Engineering Center, Foundry Operations and Drivetrain Operations.
- Vibrant downtown areas filled with locally owned businesses and eateries.
- Great schools and top educators.
- Home to the University of Northern Iowa.
- The Cedar Valley Nature Trails system connects the Cedar Valley and beyond.
- Low cost of living.
- Many family-friendly attractions, including a 150-acre theme park set to open this year in Waterloo.
But what I’m most impressed by in our great community are its talented and hard-working people. Collectively, we put our heads and down and go to work, in good times and bad. It’s something we should all be proud of.
On that note, I’d be remiss if I didn’t take this opportunity to brag about the talented folks who put The Courier together, day in and day out. There’s a lot that goes into producing a multimedia news product, from the stories you read online to the newspaper you hold in your hands. Multiple departments — advertising, circulation, classified, finance and news – work in concert to bring you the news you need to know about in our community. Here are the people at The Courier — some here for two and three decades — who are committed to that effort.
News
Melody Parker – 35 years
Meta Hemenway-Forbes – 25 years
Doug Hines – 25 years
Jeff Reinitz – 22 years
Andrew Wind – 22 years
Amie Rivers – 13 years
Chris Zoeller – 1 year (7 years with Lee Enterprises)
Andy Milone – 6 months
Hart Pisani – 3 months
Don Promnitz – 2 months
Ethan Petrik – 1 month
Advertising/Classified
Lisa Boleyn, 30 years
Sheila Kerns, 27 years
Christopher Koop, 20 years
Kelly Balvanz, 9 years
Carmen Stephens, 8 years
Ronda Jans, 4 years
David Adams, 2 years
Jacob Van Besien, 1.5 years
Jenna Unash, 1.5 years
Circulation
David Adelmund, 23 years
Tammy McCally, 23 years
Sarah Straube, 19 years
Erica Moore, 18 years
Kevin Grieme, 13 years
Mark Spaulding, 13 years
Doug Boleyn, 8 years
John Rockwood, 8 years
Greg Wilderman: 2 years (30 years with Lee Enterprises)