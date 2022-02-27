COLUMN: Holiday Hoopla exemplifies the spirit of Cedar Falls

It is the day after Thanksgiving and as the turkey coma releases us from its grasp, we wake early, pack our warm clothes and snacks, remembering our red fleeces. We grab our snippers, zip ties, and ladders. We head to River Place Plaza, buzzing with excitement as the HooHerd has shown up to help get ready for Santa’s arrival. It is year 13, and so many elements are new.

But first let’s talk about what’s not new: the smiles, the anticipation and excitement. Santa will arrive tonight at approximately 7:32 p.m. with the fantastic fireworks to follow over the Cedar River. Outside of that everything else is new; Santa’s house, the kickoff location and of course, Santa’s arrival method.

Holiday Hoopla has been a labor of love for so many over the last 13 years. Several original HooHerd members are the core of the committee. Additional amazing humans have been added to the Herd over the years, making sure the magic of the season flourishes in the Cedar Falls Downtown District.

One of my favorite stories is that of Santa’s new house. Santa’s original workshop, built 13 years ago by the amazing folks at Magee Construction, was well loved and the place many children met Santa for the first time. That house holds a lot of secrets and was a huge sentimental piece of Holiday Hoopla history. But as we were planning to move Hoopla to a new location, Santa requested a new house. While selling Santa’s original workshop was certainly bittersweet, it’s awesome it found a new home in Traer where children will continue to enjoy Santa’s workshop for years to come.

Through a new partnership with the Waterloo Career Center, we were able to get a brand-new house for Santa and his elves. The Waterloo Career Center has sustainable construction and electrical courses where students get hands-on training. After one meeting to explain what we needed, they were off and running. This amazing partnership allowed the HooHerd time to plan and to paint upon its completion. And plan they did.

Santa’s 13th arrival was by zip line, and to say I was nervous would be an understatement. But as usual it went wonderfully. Santa was joined by his friends on the trolley to travel to the Main Street bridge to watch the fireworks with Mrs. Claus.

This night will always be one of my favorites. It was before I started working at Community Main Street, and I hope it is well into the future. The smiles, the eyes all aglow from the kids young and old, there is nothing that quite compares to the night of kickoff, and I am so grateful for all those who make it happen. It wouldn’t happen without the businesses and property owners of the Cedar Falls Downtown District, city support, and the community sponsorships. And it wouldn’t happen without everyone showing up to experience the joy of the season. Holiday Hoopla Kickoff is our very own Hallmark moment, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.

Holiday Hoopla was started by a small group of passionate people who love the holidays and love the Cedar Falls Downtown District. Without them none of this would be possible. All of this doesn’t happen without a lot of work:

It takes nearly 2,000 hours of volunteer work for Holiday Hoopla to function.

It takes the incredible support of the downtown businesses for it to thrive.

It takes 800 zip ties to decorate the sculpture tree in Peter Melendy park.

It takes 2,500 feet of garland to decorate the light poles each year.

It takes two tractors to drive two trolleys 90 miles to provide rides to families

It takes Santa traveling two times a week to hang out in our workshop for 30 hours in a season.

When asked to write for the Progress Edition, this is what was on my heart, the progress and the sustainability of an event that is a part of so many family traditions. So while we try to gauge our progress, let us all be thankful for the magic that remains in something as simple as Santa.

Kim Bear is Executive Director of Cedar Falls Community Main Street.

