I have worked at The Courier for five years. Over the past five years I have always viewed our product as the leading local news source of the Cedar Valley. But thanks to you, the readers, you have taught me The Courier is much more than just a local news source — it’s a way of life.
Many have probably noticed last week we implemented a change with our TV Showtime, reformatting it from a pull-out tab section to incorporating it as part of the actual newspaper.
You have responded with your thoughts and suggestions. Yes, Helen, Mary, Gary, Becky, Carol, John, Leonard, Donna, Thomas, Pat, Jack, Charlie, JoAnn, Michael, Sherry, Tony, I have read all of your notes and recommendations — and I appreciate the feedback. It doesn’t go unnoticed when someone is disappointed with change in our product; our goal is to keep our customers satisfied and, after 159 years, we still focus on that every day. The Courier prides itself in being more than a local news source, and we want to assure our readers we are actively working to ensure reader satisfaction in all aspects of our products.
In the coming weeks we will have all hands on deck tweaking and improving the TV listings to make sure it keeps you satisfied. Our main focus will be adding daily prime-time listings while also making the section removable. In the meantime, this week’s TV listings will be the same as last week. You will find the daily listings in our B section with Friday night’s prime time listings on page A9.
What have I learned from all this? Your most concerned customers are your greatest source of learning.
Thank you for being a loyal Courier reader, thank you for your recommendations and, most importantly, thank you for caring about our product.
