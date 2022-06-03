Columbus Class of 1966 graduates encourage others to stand up to gun violence

CEDAR FALLS — Wearing orange to bring gun violence to the forefront of the conversation – that’s what several Columbus High School alums did Thursday.

The social group was reacting to the “mass murders” in Buffalo, Uvalde and now Tulsa. The classmates, all 1966 graduates, were also upset about Gov. Kim Reynolds signing a bill allowing for a special deer hunting season for those who own AR-15s. They had decided enough was enough.

Six of their 10 members used the time together to peacefully protest at the Whiskey Road Tavern & Grill while having lunch.

“I kind of lost it. I was sad and angry, and we just had to do something,” said Linda Lynch, of Lake City. “There is no reason to own an AR-15.”

They typically meet for food and fellowship at least once per year. During the pandemic, it was twice per year over Zoom.

Their Thursday gathering happened to come right before “Wear Orange” weekend, in honor of Hadiya Pendleton. The 15-year-old was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago one week after marching in former President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade, according to online accounts.

This year’s “Wear Orange” weekend comes a few days after Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital where four people were killed. It also follows the death of 19 children and two teachers in a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the killing of 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store by a white supremacist, both last month.

“I think people are afraid to talk about this stuff,” Lynch said. “Gun violence has become normalized, and we’ve become numb to it.”

She urged people to be “outrageously courageous” to affect change.

Terry Halbmaier, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, wore a “No more silence. End gun violence” T-shirt. She contended 90% of people are actually against AR-15s being in the hands of everyday citizens.

“We need to stand up and make ourselves known,” she said.

The classmates – who now are 74 years old and live in different parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Indiana – discussed changes they’d like to see happen.

The most extreme would be outlawing these “guns of war” from being in the hands of average citizens.

They recognize that’s unlikely to happen because of politicians who are claiming to make small changes to advance gun control in Washington when, in reality, they’re are acting on behalf of their constituents who use deer hunting as an “excuse” to own military-style weapons.

“I don’t want kids to think school is a scary place,” Halbmaier said. “But making it an armed fortress is not the answer either, nor is blaming it on mental illness.”

Get your legislator on speed dial, the classmates advised, and go to a rally. Or when “Everytown for Gun Safety” asks you to send their messaging to five people, send it to 15.

The women had a couple ideas for what they’ll be calling to discuss with their representatives in Congress: Get rid of bump stocks. Increase the legal age for buying an automatic weapon to at least 21 years old. Implement Red Flag laws. Bring about background checks. Come up with a universal database.

“We need prayers, but I think we’re going to need a lot more than that,” said Linda Kelley, of Cedar Falls.

June 3 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Gun violence is ever prevalent in the Cedar Valley, as well.

Just this past week, Anthony Jacobs, 27, was shot and killed in Waterloo. A week prior, Ana Hellia Berinobic-McLemore, 26, was found shot to death in a car, also in Waterloo.

Two others were hurt this past week in shootings.

On Wednesday, community leaders called for action to counter the recent gun violence in the area. Law enforcement officials said, since the beginning of the year, they’ve arrested at least 52 people on gun charges.

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said the violence won’t be solved with arrests. The former chief and a current Black Hawk County Supervisor, Dan Trelka, echoed Fitzgerald’s sentiments.

“We’re in a society today where not enough people are speaking up,” Trelka said. “We’re seeing that in our local violence. We’re seeing that violence across the country. There are clues. There is a behavior that these individuals are exhibiting.

Trelka suggested that the key to stopping these tragedies is identifying the would-be shooters before they kill or injure someone instead of making anything illegal. In the case of the Robb Elementary shooter in Uvalde, Texas, he said the shooter was breaking other laws, as well – such as driving illegally, having a weapon on school grounds, and shooting his grandmother.

“The right people just need to be made aware of this behavior so we can try to prevent these tragedies,” Trelka said.

