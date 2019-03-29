{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — The Collingsworth family will perform at 6 p.m. April 6 at Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St.

Phil and Kim Collingsworth started in music ministry as musicians at a church camp and performed as a duo for years before their children joined them.

Cost is $30 for Artist Circle tickets, or $25 for general admission. Go to riverviewministries.com.

