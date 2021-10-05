College Square Mall's new tenants 'sold on a dream' that hasn't materialized

CEDAR FALLS – College Square Mall isn’t being revitalized at the pace that at least three of its new tenants had hoped.

New local businesses have opened their doors throughout the year, but they say foot traffic has been slower than expected, especially in recent weeks. A lot of that is attributed to people not knowing their establishments exist.

“We were sold on a dream, and a promise that a lot of things would be coming to the mall, like a botanical garden,” said Lorenzo Forristall, a co-owner of Kisha’s Desserts and Eatery. “But we also need the community to know what’s already here.”

A skating rink, rock climbing wall, and a go-kart course were some of the attractions pitched as having the potential to open during the mall’s rise back to prominence. But that hasn’t happened, and thousands of square feet remain unoccupied.

The revitalization at the local destination on University Avenue commenced with the opening of Lark Brewing at the beginning of this year, Forristall said. But since his own shop opened in May at the mall he described as a trendy and diverse college town spot with room for growth, business has “been on the decline.”

“This mall is a community, and it used to be a hub,” Forristall said. “I’d like to instill that again, but we have to get people here.”

After one of the mall’s marketing representatives departed, he said, he offered to help management with promotion and anything else he could do that might attract more foot traffic and new tenants.

He described the former representative as an “advocate” for the mall – both in support of the current businesses and the prospects looking at signing leases there.

“I’d be willing to take on a larger role because this is my livelihood,” he said.

In response to an email about what is being done to attract new tenants and additional foot traffic, mall owner Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Management, which handles its leasing, said in a joint statement: “In addition to management’s ongoing leasing strategy, we started working on a food and beverage-specific plan to re-energize College Square about a year and a half ago, pre-COVID. We have since signed seven new leases in the mall and are looking to add more.

“We’ve focused the bulk of our efforts on diversifying our offering to include more bars and restaurants, entertainment venues, and locally-owned businesses, and so far the response has been overwhelmingly positive. This month, we plan to host a trick-or-treat event for families in the community. As the holiday season approaches, we hope to host more community events.”

But Terrie Smith, owner of Smackhouse Blues and BBQ, was under the impression that more would be done to “transform the mall into something like a downtown, with a botanical with big trees and plants.”

She has come to the realization, after opening a little more than four months ago, that being an entrepreneur requires her to do a lot of things on her own, like pass around flyers.

“I’m my own manager. We do our own advertising and marketing because that’s what it takes to run a business,” she said. “If no one knows we’re here, then they’re not going to come.”

The hope is the mall returns to its “lively” self like it was years ago, she said. In order for that to happen, she feels it can’t just be mom and pop stores occupying the layout, which she pointed out are “hidden gems.” College Square may need more anchors to take over the vacancies.

“Without the community’s support, it will be tough,” she said. “But we’re here, and not going anywhere.”

At Ari’z Martini Lounge, which opened three months ago, co-owner Helen Redding told a similar tale of hope and excitement surrounding the mall’s revitalization and what it meant to be a part of it.

She said it’d be great to see large signs installed near the highway to let people know that the mall is here with new goods and services to offer.

“We want the mall to be something, and we don’t want it to become a ghost town, or else it will just close,” Redding said.

Ari’z co-owner and Helen’s husband, Terrance Redding, said he’s heard stories from older customers of their past experiences when they were kids running around the mall with a few dollars from their parents.

“It definitely wasn’t an empty place. It was all hustle and bustle,” he said. “But the concept is still good. We just need more fuel.”

“We’re visionaries, but it takes backing and support,” he added.

The tenants highlighted the assistance of a local media company, Convey, that is putting together some promotional materials, as an example of the support they are seeking.

According to an online directory, there are 23 tenants in the accessories, children’s and baby, department stores, entertainment, food and restaurants, men’s apparel, personal services, specialty stores, and women’s apparel sectors.

However, empty windows still greet customers who stroll the floors, and an online leasing plan, last updated in August, shows more than 30 units totaling thousands of square feet are still vacant.

A College Square Mall Revitalization Facebook page is available for people looking to learn more about the revitalization project.

