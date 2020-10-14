College Hill's possible future outlined at Imagine College Hill presentation

CEDAR FALLS — Multi-story residential and retail buildings. More housing near campus. Tree-lined streets and connected bicycle paths.

All are suggestions the community put forth as part of the Imagine College Hill visioning project, and all are possible with some policy changes, said a panel of design consultants tasked with taking a look at the College Hill area over the last 10 months.

“We walked around the neighborhoods, and saw the good, the bad, the ugly and the indifferent,” said Mary Madden, one of the consultants. “Then we started analyzing what the district looked like to us — understanding that it’s not all the same.”

The City Council asked the team to look at not just what’s traditionally thought of as College Hill, but the neighborhoods beyond, including the historic single-family neighborhoods, the on- and off-campus housing for students, and the University of Northern Iowa.

Residents, property and business owners were given the opportunity to tell the team what they wanted through the design charrette project, similar to one that conducted for downtown.