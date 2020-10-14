College Hill's possible future outlined at Imagine College Hill presentation

CEDAR FALLS — Multi-story residential and retail buildings. More housing near campus. Tree-lined streets and connected bicycle paths.
All are suggestions the community put forth as part of the Imagine College Hill visioning project, and all are possible with some policy changes, said a panel of design consultants tasked with taking a look at the College Hill area over the last 10 months.
“We walked around the neighborhoods, and saw the good, the bad, the ugly and the indifferent,” said Mary Madden, one of the consultants. “Then we started analyzing what the district looked like to us — understanding that it’s not all the same.”
The City Council asked the team to look at not just what’s traditionally thought of as College Hill, but the neighborhoods beyond, including the historic single-family neighborhoods, the on- and off-campus housing for students, and the University of Northern Iowa.
Residents, property and business owners were given the opportunity to tell the team what they wanted through the design charrette project, similar to one that conducted for downtown.
Participants wanted students housed closer to campus, the upper College Hill connected to the lower portion, improved walkability and biking paths, more retail, a grocery store and more parking.
“And the importance of improving Hidden Valley in the long term — there were quite a few people concerned with that,” Madden said of the apartment complex.
Consultant Anita Morrison said smaller housing projects closer to UNI — up to 40 units — made more sense than larger projects due to UNI’s enrollment as well as the limited parking around campus.
She also noted current off-campus housing close to College Street was “too valuable to just tear down,” and suggested better opportunities for converting student rental housing into single-family homes exist north of 18th Street and east of Iowa Street.
“Quite a few people were interested in having a small grocery store on the Hill,” Morrison said, but noted finding an operator and an appropriate space would be a challenge.
Consultant Geoff Ferrell gave a few visual examples during the presentation to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday evening, including turning 23rd Street off of Olive Street into a “festival street.”
“This turns from being a parking lot to being a really positive place,” Ferrell said. “I get a vision with Christmas lights strung over the street and Christmas stalls. ... Again, this requires some alterations in policies and regulations.”
Another possibility was a continuous, connected bicycle path through Campus Street to Olive Street along Dry Run Creek, lined with trees.
“A lot of students many times of the day and night are moving back and forth to College Hill. Part of this is giving them a nice, well-lighted, safe path to travel, and make it an amenity that contributes to the area,” he said.
Comments on Imagine College Hill were being taken through October at ourcedarfalls.com, and Madden said they would begin recommending changes this winter and next spring.
“To see those buildings and to see the retail, and upper stories — it’s much-needed improvement, I think,” said commission member LeaAnn Saul.
