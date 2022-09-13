 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

College Hill yoga studio, Sidecar Coffee to open soon inside growing Viking Road plaza

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS — A College Hill yoga studio is relocating to a plaza on Viking Road geared toward the health, sports, recreation and retail industries.

Back in August, Balance Hot Yoga said on its Facebook page that it was “very close” to being ready to move into its establishment inside Suite 125 of 924 Viking Rd.

Owner Kara Yahn Mulder said during a telephone interview Monday it’s hopefully only a few weeks away from opening.

The yoga studio opened on College Hill in 2013, and Yahn Mulder said the reason for the move is the space being double in size, capable of housing a second studio for any customers interested in non-hot yoga.

Yoga - 1

The College Hill location of Balance Hot Yoga, pictured here, could be moving within a week or two and starting classes at its new location around Oct. 1.

Her business only offers hot yoga, and has identified there being a “need” for more non-hot yoga classes in Cedar Falls. Additionally, it will have a space for childcare, said the Facebook post.

People are also reading…

Balance is taking over a 2,340 square foot space, and will be opening inside the same building and be right next to Suite 129 where Sidecar Coffee Shop is planning to open a new 1,200 square-foot location, said Wayne Williamson, project architect.

That plaza’s construction was delayed more than a year because of COVID-19, said Williamson. But it now has three buildings constructed with a fourth one being planned.

Sidecar happens to share the building at 2215 College St. with Balance Hot Yoga.

Yahn Mulder and an associate of Sidecar said the business is not relocating from its College Hill site. But there have been talks about expanding that location, which happens to have been its first, into the soon-to-be-former yoga space. Where those discussions ended up is not known.

According to Sidecar’s website, the Viking Road location would be its fifth cafe between Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

The yoga studio reaches 105 degrees.

And its mission, according to its website, is to guide each student, regardless of experience, through the physical and the spiritual journey of yoga. This studio’s name is meant to represent not only the balance one experiences during the yoga session, but also the balance one can achieve in everyday life.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Man Killed By His Pet Kangaroo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News