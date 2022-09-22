College Hill to welcome back Pear Fair this weekend

CEDAR FALLS — Pear Fair returns to College Hill from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for the 11th time.

Two large tents will host some 30 tables of craft vendors in the parking lot at the corner of 22nd and College streets next to the Octopus music venue and club.

“If you want to see handmade and unique goods that you maybe don’t even know are out there, we'll have some of the smaller, more unusual artists that can’t be found in the malls,” said Barb Schilf, owner of Mohair Pear boutique and piercing salon.

“We favor local artists, but then there are fan favorites, and each year we try to get new vendors," she added.

Items for sale include custom woodworking, ceramics, paintings, quilting, custom jewelry, hemp ware, photography, stained glass, fiber art, soap and a lot more.

The open-air, indie craft fair started as a way to attract new goods to Mohair Pear and bring about a new event to the area. It has grown to include a larger lineup that includes more than crafts and a wooden cutout of a pear for photo opportunities.

But don't fret if you're not able to attend, because a lot of what's on sale ends up popping up in Mohair Pear.

A favorite is Thumbprint Soap from Cedar Rapids, described online as having bath and body products that emphasize “believing everyone should be proud of who they are. You are amazingly beautiful, not in spite of, but because of your quirks and unique features.”

Another is Quicksilver Designs from Minnesota with jewelry offering a “simple style, and using a striking stone."

And there are exciting vendors like “Flatblackcat” from Cedar Falls with “original designs burned on wood,” with inspiration from nature and an appreciation for fiction, and Mama Mage offering psychic readings from Cedar Falls, in addition to totem animals, and handmade gemstone jewelry.

Mind & Mineral from Iowa City is brand new to the scene.

“The stained glass is unusual and cool,” Schilf said. “It’s the first time she’s been able to get up here. There’s not many people who do what she does.”

The LA Calle food truck will be selling Latin American cuisine and ZZZ Records offers used LPs and records for the attendees to browse and purchase. DJ Pals is the “soundtrack to it all” and will be spinning vinyl records all day long from a tent near the entrance.

Another new addition to the fair will be Cedar Falls-based Nomadic Beverage selling non-alcoholic hop water.

Applications are closed for the 2022 Pear Fair. But vendors can apply to be a part of next year's festivities. For more information, go online to thepearfair.com.