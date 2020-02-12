College Hill Partnership seeks members
College Hill Partnership seeks members

100419tn-fortepan-iowa1

Isaac Campbell, digital media specialist, and Kathryn Sogard, executive director of the College Hill partnership, put up a mural in College Hill on the Octopus Thursday. 

 THOMAS NELSON

CEDAR FALLS -- The College Hill Partnership is looking for new members. The CHP works to build community, increase economic development, advocate for the districts diverse stakeholders and promote well-being within the College Hill Overlay District.

The partnership is seeking members who bring unique perspectives and skills to the table to support a diverse array of programs, events and projects. Members of the CHP are leaders within the Cedar Valley who have an interest in building and supporting a thriving community on College Hill.

Membership applications are due March 1 for the 2020-2021 year to obtain all membership rights and privileges. Memberships applications are online at www.collegehillpartnership.org or can be obtained via email at collegehillpartnership@gmail.com.

