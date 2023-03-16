CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Partnership received word last month that its two proposed LED-lighted truss entrance arches have been denied funding under the “Destination Iowa” program.

The last round of the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s $100 million pool of federal COVID-19 relief money was awarded last week for public and private tourism projects. But the purple arches, about 18 feet tall and 30 feet wide, was not among them and will not receive the funding to cover the $100,000 to $150,000 estimated cost.

“College Hill” will be written out in bubble letters across the arches on College Street. One of the arches would be placed at the bottom of the Hill south of 20th Street, near Kwik Star and Jimmy John’s, and the other at the top of the Hill, south of 23rd Street and near the edge of campus and Copyworks.

The “Light Up College Hill” project is still alive, according to CHP Board President Hannah Crisman. While the grant was under review for six months, however, the nonprofit’s work turned toward the future improvements to Seerley Park and now that will delay the progress on the arches that originally were expected to be constructed this year.

The park improvements are part of a $400,000 city-led project slated for 2024, but the CHP has been heavily involved and is raising funds for 25% of the estimated cost for what includes a new park shelter and updated playground with 100% Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accessibility.

Kanan Kappelman, an IEDA spokesperson, said in an email that all Destination Iowa applications went through an initial screening. But the CHP application did not move into the next stage to be scored because the agency determined that it did not meet the intent of the program.

“The intent of the Destination Iowa program was to fund transformational attractions that would raise Iowa’s national profile, welcome out-of-state travelers, and increase visitor spending while accelerating tourism’s recovery,” she said.

Crisman said the nonprofit was informed last month that the application was not part of that second stage of review because the IEDA only was considering “large projects.” However, she felt that wasn’t exactly specified in the criteria.

“Destination Iowa was about increasing tourism and beautification in small town Iowa, and we felt that’s exactly what we were planning to do as part of the revitalization of College Hill,” she said.

Fundraising or grants may be in the cards to pay for the project. The partnership may also consider going before the City Council to gauge interest in adding the arches to the city’s capital improvement program for future projects, although that means possibly pushing it out a few years.

“We were hoping to get the grant and weren’t applying for anything else over the six months,” Crisman said. “It’s a lot of work to apply for grants and we didn’t want to double the workload when we’re all just volunteers.”

She doesn’t anticipate anything major changing with the project that was announced during the summer besides possibly some small tweaks to the design like the font.

