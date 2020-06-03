College Hill market opens

CEDAR FALLS -- The College Hill Farmers Market will open Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. between 22nd and 23rd streets on College Hill by the University of Northern Iowa campus.
There will be some changes to the market with COVID-19. Follow College Hill Farmers Market on Facebook or Instagram for the most updated information. Additional information can be found online at www.ceee.uni.edu/collegehillfm.
For those interested in ordering products online and picking them up curbside, go to http://www.curbsidemarketni.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.