CEDAR FALLS – As sexual assault awareness month kicks off, several College Hill businesses are better equipped on how to handle potential threatening situations.
A group of University of Northern Iowa honors students provided active bystander training at popular student destinations near campus, including the Social House, Little Bigs, the Other Place and Dominoes.
“Our main goal is to educate employees and bar staff to have the necessary tools to where they feel comfortable stepping into a situation and diffusing it,” said Laura Kaufmann, an accounting and organizational leadership major and one of six students in the project.
The sophomores are presidential scholars assigned to a sophomore service learning project.
“Our team decided to focus on safety after Mollie Tibbetts,” Kaufmann said.
Tibbetts was a University of Iowa student who was slain in August in her hometown of Brooklyn in Poweshiek County. She disappeared while jogging.
The think tank group modeled its project on the University of Iowa’s Raise the Bar program that offers training for local bar staff on sexual assault dynamics, perpetrator red flags, use of alcohol as a weapon and camouflage, and bystander intervention skills.
On College Hill, all bars and businesses that are open late into the night were contacted and offered the free training.
“Most of them were extremely enthused about it and wanted to schedule a meeting,” Kaufmann said.
The students completed sexual assault advocacy training with the Riverview Center, which provides support for victims, as well as Mentors and Violence Prevention training through the Center for Violence Prevention on campus. Then they put their training into action.
Alex Potts, general manager at The Other Place, said he had witnessed several of the scenarios in the training while working at the bar.
“It was definitely a useful tool for our employees, and helpful for them to feel more comfortable about approaching those kinds of situations where sexual harassment might be possible,” Potts said.
Twelve of his employees completed the training on Sunday.
“I was surprised by the frequency of which sexual assaults happened, and they’re saying a lot of them go unreported too, so the numbers are probably higher. I thought that was shocking,” he said.
According to Rainn, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, 11.2 percent of all graduate and undergraduate students experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence or incapacitation.
Tactics to prevent a sexual assault include creating distractions, getting support from other bystanders and contacting law enforcement. After completing the bystander training, participating businesses receive a sticker to hang in their window.
Due to the high turnover of bar employees, the UNI students plan to partner with the Northern Iowa Student Government and other campus departments to continue the training in following years.
“They will be taking it over and retraining those bars we have been training,” Kaufmann said.
