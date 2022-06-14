College Hill Arts Festival returns to Cedar Falls Friday and Saturday

CEDAR FALLS — Back to basics.

That’s how Doug Johnson is describing the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival. The popular event returns Friday and Saturday to its place on the lawn at 23rd and College streets after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.

The event is from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on the University of Northern Iowa campus. There is no admission fee.

“It’s going to be a little different this year. It’s great to have the festival back but it’s not quite going to be what it was three years ago. We’ve needed to make some cuts, which is why we’re getting back to the basics – back to what’s most important about the festival, and that is the artists,” said Johnson, who is co-chairing the festival with Rob Swiatly.

“We want to make sure that part of the festival is back to what it has always been. People will enjoy getting out to see and purchase artwork and talk with the artists and enjoy the super weather we’re going to have this weekend.”

Absent will be the performing arts stage. “Part of it is financial – not having had the festival in two years – and part of it is the loss of volunteers,” Johnson explained. There are about two dozen volunteers committed to this year’s festival.

“We need volunteers,” said Swiatly. CHAF is an all-volunteer festival but many volunteers have aged out and, since COVID, some people may not feel comfortable volunteering at large events, he noted. “I’m hearing from other event organizers that volunteering is down and everyone is having a hard time finding people to volunteer.”

It’s also been more difficult to find sponsors able to financially support the festival. “My concern has been going to businesses who are struggling to keep their doors open and ask them to make this festival happen. That’s another reason we’ve cut back this year.”

Approximately 65 artists will exhibit and sell their original artwork in open air booths. Categories include jewelry, sculpture, painting, pastel, ceramics, graphics/printmaking, mixed media, fiber, photography, glass and wood. It is a juried event.

The festival has been a signature event for Iowa and was named one of the top 100 best fine arts and design shows in the U.S. by Sunshine Artist. Gary Kelley’s posters promoting the festival have won numerous national awards.

“Our community has embraced the festival over the last 40-plus years because of the artists and their work. They’re good supporters of the arts. That’s why we thought it was important to come back this year and step back to basics,” Johnson said.

The Young Collectors Gallery will be open for children ages 14 and younger, where they can purchase art for $10 or less, provided by participating festival artists. The Hearst Center for the Arts will have art activities for children, as well.

Food vendors will be Becker Concessions and Smoothies, Cottonwood Canyon, La Calle and Kiwanis.

In previous years, private residents have hosted some artists in their homes. “We didn’t even approach people to ask if they were willing this year, and there won’t be a Friday night banquet for artists. We’ll still have hospitality and artist’s relief volunteers for the booths,” Johnson said.

Gary Kelley has once again created artwork for the festival. Visitors can purchase posters during the festival. The original artwork will be on display at the festival information booth and will be sold by silent bid.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call (319) 404-0960.

