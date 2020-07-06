College Hill Arts Festival offers limited number of Gary Kelley 2020 T-shirts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — College Hill Arts Festival T-shirts, featuring a portion of the Gary Kelley-designed poster for the 2020 event, will be available for a limited time.

T-shirts feature a quote from artist Frida Kahlo taken from the original 24-by-16-inch pastel, “Words to Live By,” featuring quotes from six famous artists.

Originally scheduled for June 19 and 20, the 42nd annual festival was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

T-shirts are $25 each, available in royal blue or seafoam. A limited number of CHAF 2020 posters are available for $30.

Craft-Cochran has set up a virtual store for CHAF, said Mary-Sue Bartlett, who co-chairs the summer arts festival with Doug Johnson.

“That has taken the burden off the arts festival. People can order a T-shirt online and they will send it out,” she said.

Order placement has been extended to July 19 at https://collegehillartsfestival2020.itemorder.com/sale

This is Kelley’s 37th consecutive CHAF poster design. The nationally-known Cedar Falls illustrator/artist has received national awards for several CHAF designs, including in competitions sponsored by Sunshine Artist magazine. Often his designs sell out and become collector’s items.