College Hill Arts Festival offers limited number of Gary Kelley 2020 T-shirts

CEDAR FALLS — College Hill Arts Festival T-shirts, featuring a portion of the Gary Kelley-designed poster for the 2020 event, will be available for a limited time.
T-shirts feature a quote from artist Frida Kahlo taken from the original 24-by-16-inch pastel, “Words to Live By,” featuring quotes from six famous artists.
Originally scheduled for June 19 and 20, the 42nd annual festival was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
T-shirts are $25 each, available in royal blue or seafoam. A limited number of CHAF 2020 posters are available for $30.
Craft-Cochran has set up a virtual store for CHAF, said Mary-Sue Bartlett, who co-chairs the summer arts festival with Doug Johnson.
“That has taken the burden off the arts festival. People can order a T-shirt online and they will send it out,” she said.
Order placement has been extended to July 19 at https://collegehillartsfestival2020.itemorder.com/sale
This is Kelley’s 37th consecutive CHAF poster design. The nationally-known Cedar Falls illustrator/artist has received national awards for several CHAF designs, including in competitions sponsored by Sunshine Artist magazine. Often his designs sell out and become collector’s items.
Next year’s College Hill Arts Festival is set for June 18 and 19.
