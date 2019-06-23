CEDAR FALLS — Dark clouds hovered over the College Hill Arts Festival on Friday and Saturday, and a strong breeze rattled some of the tents featuring creative works from artists around the country.
Seventy-five artists huddled next to their merchandise to stay out of the rain. Visitors who braved the raindrops saw everything from jewelry and photography to ceramics and sculptures.
Pottery maker William Kaufmann sat among his painted mugs, bowls and jars as he passed the time writing.
Kauffman said he had an epiphany eight years ago that changed the way he decorated his pottery.
“The world is in color,” Kaufmann said.
He said this realization affected his decision to switch the white background on his pottery to more colorful tones.
Kaufmann and his wife, Cynthia Mosedale, create and sell the pottery.
“After 35 years of working together, we still like each other — 80% of the time,” Kaufmann said.
This year was the first at the festival for the Wisconsin couple.
At the annual festival at West 23rd and College streets, food vendors parked on the grass and the band stage remained quiet until 4 p.m. due to inclement weather.
You have free articles remaining.
One tent was filled with pictures of barns created from wood that MaryAnne Wunderlin repurposed from old buildings.
“Nature’s been the painter,” Wunderlin said.
The Minnesota artist has traveled to various art shows over 50 years, but this year was her first stop in Cedar Falls.
Al Sievers zipped his tent open as the rain subsided, displaying colorful stained glass. Sievers, a returning artist, is from Illinois. He discussed his passion for his work, despite the sometimes inconsistent income it provides.
“If you choose to do this, you’re kind of on the periphery,” Sievers said.
Sievers sells his work at different festivals, but tries to build up a client base as well.
Artists for the festival are chosen by three new jurors each year. Mary-Sue Bartlett, co-chair of the festival, said jurors do not interact for the selection process, but judge independently.
“We look for creativity (and) excellence in whatever medium they’re in,” Bartlett said.
Over half the artists were new to the festival this year, and Bartlett said anywhere from 10 to 15 states were represented.
A University of Northern Iowa grounds crews shoveled mulch over the wet, muddy grass throughout the day. Crew member Dan Buseman didn’t expect to be laying mulch Friday, but said the festival is always a welcome event and they “didn’t anticipate it would put too much of a damper on the event.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.