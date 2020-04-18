College Hill Arts Festival cancels June's 42nd annual event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – The College Hill Arts Festival has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The award-winning festival is considered one of Iowa’s signature summer events. The 42nd annual gallery without walls was originally scheduled for June 19 and 20 at 23rd and College streets, on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

“It was a very difficult decision, one we had in the back of our minds for some time,” said Mary-Sue Bartlett, who co-chairs the festival with Doug Johnson. They also met with UNI officials to discuss the cancellation.

Bartlett sent out email notifications to artists on Friday.

“We’d told our artists this was a possibility, and they knew that because other festivals they had been accepted into this summer have canceled into August,” Bartlett explained. “We felt we needed to keep in mind the safety of our artists, our staff, our volunteers, our community and attendees. We felt responsible for their safety.”