College Hill Arts Festival cancels June's 42nd annual event
CEDAR FALLS – The College Hill Arts Festival has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The award-winning festival is considered one of Iowa’s signature summer events. The 42nd annual gallery without walls was originally scheduled for June 19 and 20 at 23rd and College streets, on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

“It was a very difficult decision, one we had in the back of our minds for some time,” said Mary-Sue Bartlett, who co-chairs the festival with Doug Johnson. They also met with UNI officials to discuss the cancellation.

Bartlett sent out email notifications to artists on Friday.

“We’d told our artists this was a possibility, and they knew that because other festivals they had been accepted into this summer have canceled into August,” Bartlett explained. “We felt we needed to keep in mind the safety of our artists, our staff, our volunteers, our community and attendees. We felt responsible for their safety.”

Annually 75 artists are juried into the festival, including paintings, ceramics, jewelry, wood, baskets, photography, pastels, graphics, sculpture, mixed media and fiber. There are performing artists, a Young Collectors Gallery for children and food vendors on the tree-shaded lawn, as well. It attracts thousands of visitors who shop and chat with artists during the two-day event.

Notifying the artists was heartbreaking,” Bartlett said. “Festivals like this are how lots of these artists earn their living. But they understand, and I’ve already heard from over half of them that they are sorry about the news, but grateful that we’re keeping safety in mind.”

As a goodwill gesture, CHAF is refunding 100% of the $250 booth fees to artists.

Bartlett also notified food vendors and businesses that support the festival each year. “We’ve already had the outlay of some expenses for advertising that we committed to in January, but we couldn’t reach out to them [businesses] to help us when they are in such dire need themselves and going through difficulties of their own.”

