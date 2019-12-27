CEDAR FALLS – Verdine Makedonski spread her colorful collection of beautifully pieced squares – florals and patterns in pinks and greens – across the table. The problem was, she no longer cared much for the pink. Now what?
Her fellow quilters crowded around the table to offer their suggestions. It was a smaller-than-usual quilters’ group at the Cedar Falls Public Library’s collaborative laboratory, but still bustling with activity two days before Christmas.
“What you need to do is choose a solid color that you like from one of the fabrics and use that as your background. It will tone down the pink,” advised Sheryl McGovern, who has been quilting 15 years. Everyone nodded their agreement.
Makedonski smiled and nodded. “I’ll go with a green background,” said the Cedar Falls resident.
The quilting group meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of the month at the library. A longer session takes place on the second Wednesday of each month in The Hive at the Waterloo Public Library.
“We get together and feed each other’s creativity. We get together to show each other what we’re working on and get help from each other,” said McGovern, a member of Keepsake Quilters.
She was thrilled when the co-lab opened in April. McGovern, who retired in 2017 as the CF library’s executive director, had been working toward such a creative space for six or seven years. The co-lab is an extension of the library’s existing makers programs.
Quilters can bring projects in various stages of completion to the lab to use the sewing machines, rotary cutters and other tools. “The idea is to have everything you need right here. Quilting isn’t a cheap hobby, so it’s nice to have these resources available,” McGovern explained.
“Libraries are more than just books these days,” said Aleta Anderson, who retired about four years ago as CFPL’s public service librarian. Anderson has been quilting for 30 or more years and also belongs to Keepsake Quilters.
“This group started at the community center and moved over here to the library two years ago. People can just drop in, so you never know who is going to be here.”
The quilters started with several projects – a quilted microwave bowl cozy and a microwaveable potato-baking bag – before graduating to learning the log cabin quilt pattern. They also made fidget quilts for hospice – “quilts with things like braids, zippers and pockets that people in hospice can fiddle with to maintain some motor function,” McGovern said.
Christina Mesenbrink spread a large pieced quilt on a table and began carefully pinning on the pad and backing. Her mother started the quilt before her death in 1997. “I like to sew, and I’ve been quilting since I was little. It’s nice to come here and use the machines, and I thought it was time to finish up this quilt. Mom used pieces of fabric left over from clothes she made for us.”
The Cedar Falls resident pointed out a pink-and-white gingham square in the colorful quilt. “I still have the dress she made out of that fabric for me when I was a child.”
Carol Ann York of Cedar Falls sat at a sewing machine, stitching a wall hanging using the log cabin pattern and a collection of elegant green, soft white, gold and red fabrics. When completed, it will resemble a wreath – “the red makes the berries,” she said.
“I wanted to start quilting when I retired three years ago and heard about this group. We learn from each other, and I like learning new ideas and techniques. I’ve sewn all my life, and this group has encouraged me to do more.”
York has made twin-sized and lap quilts and a wall hanging in the past year.
On the other side of the co-lab, Susan Durnell pinned lengths of chocolate brown binding on her Yellowbrick Road-patterned quilt. She’s made eight quilts since January.
“I moved to Cedar Falls from Florida in December 2017, and I didn’t know anybody,” recalled Durnell. She read about the group’s microwave bowl project and “I thought, ‘I can do that,” and she began dropping in for the quilt sessions.
Durnell found a new hobby and plenty of inspiration, but more importantly, “the companionship and friendship I feel in this group has been wonderful.”
