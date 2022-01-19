Cold temps cause Salvation Army to cancel Thursday's Perishable Goods Pantry

WATERLOO – Due to extreme cold temperatures, the Salvation Army’s Perishable Goods Pantry has been canceled for Thursday. The pantry will resume on Tuesday Jan. 25, with distribution from noon to 1 p.m.

In addition, the Salvation Army’s Noon Lunch will be served to-go style out the West gym door today and Friday from 11:30 a.m. To 12:30 p.m.

For additional information, contact Katie Zimmerly, volunteer & community relations coordinator at the Salvation Army Waterloo/Cedar Falls at (319) 235-9358 or katie.zimmerly@usc.salvationarmy.org.

