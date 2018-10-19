WATERLOO — The Salvation Army and Veridian Credit Union are currently accepting donations of new or gently used winter coats, ear muffs, mittens/gloves, scarfs, snow boots, stocking hats, wool socks and other winter clothing and accessories. All sizes are needed.
Those wishing to donate to the Give Warmth project are asked to bring clean items to The Salvation Army at 89 Franklin St. in Waterloo. The Salvation Army is accessible via posted detours as a result of the Highway 63 reconstruction process. Donations also can be dropped off at any Veridian Credit Union branch in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. The last day to donate items is Oct. 31.
The Give Warmth distribution will be Nov. 6-7 at The Salvation Army at the 207 Logan Ave. entrance. Those needing winter items are asked to bring proof of identification for each family member receiving items. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
Last year, The Salvation Army and Veridian Credit Union served nearly 300 individuals at the Give Warmth event.
