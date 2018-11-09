Try 1 month for 99¢
Little Free Library

The Cedar Valley boasts three new Little Free Libraries.

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Readers Coalition has installed three new Little Free Libraries in Waterloo.

These book boxes allow for children and families to “take a book, leave a book.” They are open to everyone regardless of income level, age or residence.

The new locations are:

  • Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists, 3912 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls.
  • Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., Waterloo.
  • First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.

Cedar Valley Readers, located at Operation Threshold’s Waterloo office, hopes these Little Free Libraries will help reduce summer slide, when children lose literacy and learning skills during the summer.

