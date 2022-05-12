'Clue': Iconic whodunit opens Friday with 14-member cast at Waterloo Community Playhouse

CEDAR FALLS – When Director Robin Kime was casting roles in “Clue,” she wanted actors who “played well with others” but who also could be capable of murder.

On stage, that is.

The iconic murder-mystery spoof is coming to the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. A Waterloo Community Playhouse production, the show opens at 7 p.m. Friday. Performances continue at 7 p.m. May 14, May 19-21 and 2 p.m. Sunday and May 22.

“Once all the characters are introduced, ‘Clue’ really becomes an ensemble show. The actors are always working together, supporting each other and become this band of forced friends who know each other’s secrets,” said Kime, who is directing her first WCP show. She studied theater for youth at the University of Northern Iowa and has been involved with WCP for about seven years.

Based on the 1985 movie and inspired by the board game “Clue,” blackmail is the appetizer with murder as the entrée for six guests assembled for an unusual dinner party in a remote mansion. When their host is found murdered, everyone becomes a suspect. The butler Wadsworth, Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Yvette, Mrs. White and Professor Plumb set out to find the killer as bodies start to stack up.

It’s a hilarious whodunit (and what and where, too), Kime explained, filled with “uncontrolled chaos, unbridled fear, funny and goofy language and one-liners, with all of the weight of circumstances the characters find themselves in. They feed off each other, and like a flock of sheep, are always moving together and reacting to something someone does or says.

“It’s a dark comedy, but very weighted in realism. Murder is bad, and we’re scared by it,” she said.

WCP veteran Henry Edsill plays Wadsworth as a “strait-laced” butler. “It’s a farce, and they’re a lot of fun. An audience sees the comedy, we hope, but you have to have some semblance in your head of what the heck is going on. That’s the real risk with playing a part like this. If you play it for laughs, no one is going to laugh,” he explained.

Kime has inserted an “Easter egg moment” or two as surprises for the audience. “When I work on a script, I want it to stand on its own, not be a recreation of something that’s already been done,” she said.

The show has 14 cast members, expanded from the 11 original characters, and plenty of moving parts.

Kime said the stage is Scott Schuester’s final set design before he leaves WCP. “It’s the 15th character in the production. Scott has really outdone himself with a fantastic set. He rescued parts from the ‘Rocky Horror’ and ‘Judy Moody’ and found a way to repurpose those into the mansion and bring life to it. There are all kinds of doors and trap doors that brings dimension and keeps the space versatile.

“And every time somebody dies, the ‘body’ stays on the set in the room in which they perished. It’s fun visual effect that adds to the idea that these people are locked in this mansion with the dead.”

Order tickets online at wcpbhct.org, at the WCP ticket office or by phone at (319) 291-4494.

