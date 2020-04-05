Club Les Dames announces 2020 debutantes
WATERLOO — Club Les Dames has announced its 2020 debutantes. The 33rd annual Debutante Cotillion Ball scheduled for April 18 has been cancelled because of the COVD-19 pandemic.

The 2020 debutantes are:

East High School

  • Aariona Ezell, daughter of Rosie and Lawrence Daniel
  • JaNya Jensen, daughter of Hillary and Clyde Mohorne
  • Ma’Kaiyla Johnson, daughter of Erica Moore
  • LaTasha McGhee, guardian Ty Smith and Sherman Wise
  • Brianna Nash, daughter of Myisha Nash and Bobby Terry

West High School

  • Sydney Meeks, daughter of Robyn and Marlon Meeks
  • Tamia Robinson, daughter of Gina and Richard Robinson
  • Nyja Scott, daughter of Tina and Calvin Carter.

Waukee High School

Alexandria Peterson, daughter of Danielle Stokes and Antonio Peterson

