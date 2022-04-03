Club Les Dames 2022 Cotillion Ball will be Saturday, April 9

Club Les Dames will host the 35th annual Debutante Cotillion Ball on Saturday, April 9, at the Waterloo Convention Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., followed by the program and presentation of the 13 debutantes at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased from one of the debutantes and also will be sold at the door the day of the event. Ticket prices are $20 for adults; $15 for students (ages 3 and up).
Debutantes from East High School include Mya Danae Hart, daughter of Darius and Sunni Hart; Neveah Cierra Jones, daughter of Rasheedah Jones; Londyn Amir McClarity, daughter of Melvin and Trinnette McClarity; Jayla Valenise Micou, daughter of Miquan and Timina Micou; Elaja Lee Owens, daughter of Earnest and Ellen Owens; Mia Sané Robinson, daughter of ShanQuiesha Robinson; Kalisa Jaise Weathersby, daughter of Chris and Nova Weathersby.
Debutante from Cedar Falls High School is Anisia Micaela Smith, daughter of Denise Allen.
Debutantes from West High School include Janea Rene Johnson, daughter of James and Endya Johnson; Brooklyn Paige Smith, granddaughter of James and Bev Smith, daughter of Anthony and Nina Thomas.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Sean Radke, Mila Haynes and Kylie Buchholz run their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The Waterloo Unity 4 Tech team, featuring East an West High students, runs their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Ethan Strohm, Sean Radke and Mila Haynes load up their robot between matches on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The Columbus Catholic robotics team The Coded Collective celebrates after a strong finish during a match on Friday at the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.