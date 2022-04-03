Club Les Dames 2022 Cotillion Ball will be Saturday, April 9

Club Les Dames will host the 35th annual Debutante Cotillion Ball on Saturday, April 9, at the Waterloo Convention Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., followed by the program and presentation of the 13 debutantes at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased from one of the debutantes and also will be sold at the door the day of the event. Ticket prices are $20 for adults; $15 for students (ages 3 and up).