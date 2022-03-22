 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Closure planned on Cedar Heights Drive

  • Updated
  • 0
Cedar Heights

CEDAR FALLS — Starting as early as Monday, March 28, the city’s contractor will fully close Cedar Heights Drive from the roundabout at Viking Road to south of Huntington Road. This closure will be in effect for approximately six months. Residents south of Cedar Heights will have access from a new temporary drive located at the Viking Place cul-de-sac. Huntington Road will also be opened back up to Cedar Heights Drive with a temporary road leading towards the north.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Period after dinosaur-killing asteroid hit Earth likely far worse than previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News