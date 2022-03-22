Closure planned on Cedar Heights Drive

CEDAR FALLS — Starting as early as Monday, March 28, the city’s contractor will fully close Cedar Heights Drive from the roundabout at Viking Road to south of Huntington Road. This closure will be in effect for approximately six months. Residents south of Cedar Heights will have access from a new temporary drive located at the Viking Place cul-de-sac. Huntington Road will also be opened back up to Cedar Heights Drive with a temporary road leading towards the north.