Try 1 month for 99¢

CLINTON --- Standing behind his son, Kevin Cain grasped his son’s shoulders Friday and thanked everyone for their continuing support since a Jan. 5 explosion in Clinton that killed one firefighter and severely injured Cain's son, firefighter Adam Cain.

After being released from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, a procession of vehicles including the Cains made its way to the eastern Iowa community that buried fellow firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette on Jan. 12 who was killed battling the same fire.

After about thirty minutes, Cain was helped into a Clinton Fire Department pickup truck and was driven home.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments