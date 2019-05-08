CLINTON --- Clinton firefighter Adam Cain, who was severely injured Jan. 5 while fighting a silo fire at the ADM Grain Facility in Clinton, will return to light duty at the fire station at 7 a.m. today, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Cain was hospitalized for 20 days before being released to go home.
Clinton firefighters were battling a fire in a silo at the ADM Grain Facility early Jan. 5 when there was an explosion at 8:45 a.m.
Clinton Fire Department Lt. Eric Hosette, 33, a 12-year veteran who also served as chief of the Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department, was killed.
Clinton Fire Chief Mike Brown said during a news conference Jan. 5 that two shifts were involved in fighting the fire that was reported at 5:45 a.m.
“The first shift went in and stabilized the fire somewhat,” Brown said. “We traded off shifts at 7 a.m. like we do every day and then about 8:45 a.m., in what we thought was a stabilizing incident, there was an explosion.”
Hosette was taken to Mercy Medical Center, Clinton, where Brown said the medical staff “did everything possible to try and revive him.”
“He was a fine man with a wife and young daughter,” Brown added.
The fire and explosion remain under investigation.
