Clinics in Hudson, Reinbeck to Partner with UnityPoint Clinic

WATERLOO – Total Health of Iowa clinics in Hudson and Reinbeck will form an affiliation with UnityPoint Clinic effective today.

Dr. Gregory Selenke and Dr. James Selenke, along with current staff, will continue their long tradition of providing high-quality family medicine services in those communities.

The result of this partnership will be enhanced collaboration with other UnityPoint Health providers and specialty services in part because of a shared electronic medical record system that benefits patient care.

There will be a transition period from July 6-17 as staff completes training and orientation. During that time, the Reinbeck clinic will be closed while the Hudson clinic will have a provider on site for walk-in visits on a part-time basis.

Patients may call 988-9850 in Hudson or 788-5555 in Reinbeck at any time to schedule a future appointment, request a medication refill or ask any other questions about their health.

The clinic will resume normal operations with scheduled appointments beginning July 22.

