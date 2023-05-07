WATERLOO — Even now, Clifton Truman Daniel can remember the glare from his grandfather when, as a young boy, he and his brother, William, were caught misbehaving.

“He could be kind of stern, and he was getting older and had a house full of small children running every which way. I had tremendous respect for him. I wasn’t afraid of him. He just didn’t have to say much to get it across to behave yourself,” Daniel said, laughing.

His grandparents were Harry S. Truman, 33rd president of the United States, and first lady Bess Truman.

On May 17, Daniel will present, “Being Truman: An Evening with Clifton Truman Daniel” at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St. The museum opens at 5:30 p.m., and his presentation begins at 7 p.m.

Daniel will discuss his life growing up as the grandson of a U.S. president and Truman’s tenure in the White House and role in World War II.

“The joke is, my family did not tell me he had been president. I found out in the first grade. Nobody told me. That was my mother, who said she wanted to keep our feet on the ground,” Daniel recalled with a laugh.

“I remember hanging out with my grandparents in their big, beautiful old house in Independence, Missouri, and going down to Key West, Florida., for spring break. Once, when we were traveling with grandpa to Key West, I was 6 or 7, and we were surrounded by police and Secret Service, riding in a private jet and limos. At one point, my late brother William turned to my dad and asked, ‘Are we getting rich?’ and my father shook his head and said, ‘No, we’re just traveling with your grandfather.’”

Daniel is the son of author Margaret Truman and former New York Times Managing Editor E. Clifton Daniel Jr. He is honorary chairman of the Truman Library Institute board and board secretary of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation. In addition, he is the author of “Growing Up with My Grandfather: Memories of Harry S. Truman” and “Dear Harry, Love Bess: Bess Truman’s Letters to Harry Truman.”

“My grandmother had a wonderful sense of humor and was so much fun. I made it my mission in life to make her laugh,” Daniel said. “And if we asked for sharp-edged toys or something that fired plastic bullets, grandpa would glare, my mom would say ‘No, no, no!’ but when they left the room, Gammy would ask ‘How many and what kind do you want?’”

Daniel spends a considerable amount of time on the road, presenting lectures and performing as Harry Truman. In 2017, Daniel began portraying his grandfather on stage in “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!” — a role originated by actor James Whitmore. It was the first time in history that a U.S. president was portrayed on stage by a direct descendant.

In addition, Daniel presents a series of lectures and presentations, including “Gammy and Grandpa: Growing Up around Harry and Bess Truman,” “This Place is Haunted Sure As Shootin’: The White House Restoration,” and “Beneath the Mushroom Cloud: Survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”

Daniel said his grandfather never spoke to him about the atomic bombings in August 1945. In 2012, Daniel visited those Japanese cities for memorial ceremonies.

“It is one thing I always come back to, and what was, I think, his most momentous decision and is still considered to be so today. He’s called the ‘accidental president,’ but he took over when the world was on fire,” Daniel said.

Truman was known as a no-nonsense, straightforward, honest and hardworking president. “The Buck Stops Here” was a sign on his desk in the White House Oval Office, “and he meant it. He showed us in this country and the world, that a regular guy, a haberdasher, farmer and soldier can rise to the highest office in the land and do a better job of it than everyone else. That’s the promise of our democracy.”

He’s excited about visiting the Iowa Veterans Museum and meeting with veterans. “What an opportunity, being able to meet people who had a front seat to history. I’ve never been to the Sullivan Brothers museum, but I saw ‘The Fighting Sullivans’ movie. I’m a movie buff, in part because of my mom, so I’ve known the story almost all of my life, and I’m looking forward to learning more,” Daniel said.

Harry Truman always wanted a military career and joined the Missouri National Guard. His eyesight kept him out of West Point and Annapolis, Daniel said, and “in 1917, he had to quit the Guard and run the family farm. He rejoined the Guard and was sent to France in the spring of 1918. He didn’t have to go because he was 33 and the chief cook and bottle washer for the farm. He went anyway. He thought it was his duty.”

Daniel loves talking about his grandparents, and especially keeping his grandfather’s legacy and memory alive. That means frequent visits to the Truman Library, for example.

“He wanted it to be a teaching tool, not a monument to his memory or a museum full of statues. He wanted young people to learn about his presidency, about democracy and try to build more interest in public service,” he added.

