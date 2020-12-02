Clear sidewalk intersections of snow for walkers and cyclists, Cedar Falls Bike committee asks

CEDAR FALLS — In advance of the first measurable snowfall, a city commission is asking residents to remember to shovel their sidewalks all the way to the street to allow walkers and cyclists to continue to travel.

The Cedar Falls Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee noted at its Tuesday meeting that was the main message members wanted to send to residents of Cedar Falls before it snows.

“It’s always going to be a constant problem, depending on what kind of winter you have,” said committee chair Michael McCallum.

The problem, according to member Nancy Hamilton, is “snow banking.” When plows clearing the roadways, they pile snow on the sides of the streets where it can block intersections of sidewalks and pedestrian trails.

“It comes down to the resident who lives there” to clear where the sidewalk intersects on their property, said member Roger White, “and many don’t. Or they may do it once, and the plows come back.”

