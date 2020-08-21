Cleanup continues in tanker crash in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Cleanup continues after a fuel tanker truck piloted by a naked man crashed into a Waterloo home Thursday, sending thousands of gallons of diesel flowing down city streets and evacuating a neighborhood.

Environmental service contractors hired by Kwik Trip/Kwik Star have been working to remove the fuel from the earth and water downhill from the crash scene at 1420 E. Ridgeway Ave.

Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants removed soil from the scene and flushed storm sewer lines in area on Friday. Boom equipment was set up in Dry Run Creek at Liberty Park to skim diesel fuel from the stream and load it into trucks.

Another group from WCEC has been stationed downtown where Dry Run flows into the Cedar River.

Police continue to investigate the Thursday morning collision, and the accident reports indicate that a warrant will be issued for reckless driving other charges.

Authorities said the incident started around 6:15 a.m. Thursday with a disturbance at the Kwik Trip biofuel blending facility in the 2100 block of Ridgeway Avenue where a naked man had crashed a semi cab into a wooded area and then climbed into a tanker truck loaded with 7,600 gallons of diesel. He sped off east down Ridgeway Avenue, according to the crash report.