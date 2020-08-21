 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cleanup continues in tanker crash in Waterloo
0 comments
breaking topical featured

Cleanup continues in tanker crash in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Cleanup continues after a fuel tanker truck piloted by a naked man crashed into a Waterloo home Thursday, sending thousands of gallons of diesel flowing down city streets and evacuating a neighborhood.

Environmental service contractors hired by Kwik Trip/Kwik Star have been working to remove the fuel from the earth and water downhill from the crash scene at 1420 E. Ridgeway Ave.

Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants removed soil from the scene and flushed storm sewer lines in area on Friday. Boom equipment was set up in Dry Run Creek at Liberty Park to skim diesel fuel from the stream and load it into trucks.

Another group from WCEC has been stationed downtown where Dry Run flows into the Cedar River.

Police continue to investigate the Thursday morning collision, and the accident reports indicate that a warrant will be issued for reckless driving other charges.

Authorities said the incident started around 6:15 a.m. Thursday with a disturbance at the Kwik Trip biofuel blending facility in the 2100 block of Ridgeway Avenue where a naked man had crashed a semi cab into a wooded area and then climbed into a tanker truck loaded with 7,600 gallons of diesel. He sped off east down Ridgeway Avenue, according to the crash report.

Officers responding to the call saw the driver pass them around National Drive, pumping his fist in the air, the report states.

The semi was traveling around 70 mph when it blew through a red light on West Ninth Street. It swerved into the oncoming lane because of traffic stopped at Hammond and Ridgeway and struck a southbound minivan.

The tanker truck lost control, clipped a trailer pulled by another vehicle and slid into two parked SUVs in a driveway before crashing into the house, the report states.

The resident was asleep and escaped injury, and Waterloo firefighters had to cut the tanker driver free of the wreckage.

Fuel tanker crashes into Waterloo home

A fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

082020jr-tanker-crash-3

082020jr-tanker-crash-3

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.

082020jr-tanker-crash-4

082020jr-tanker-crash-4

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Firefighters worked to free the driver of a fuel tanker that crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo.

082020jr-tanker-crash-5

082020jr-tanker-crash-5

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo Police at the scene of a fuel tanker crash at Ridgeway and Hammond avenues in Waterloo.

082020jr-tanker-crash-1

082020jr-tanker-crash-1

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

A Kwik Trip fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday in Waterloo.

082020jr-tanker-crash-10

082020jr-tanker-crash-10

  • Jeff Reinitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo firefighters work at the scene after a fuel tanker truck crashed into a home Thursday at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.

082020jr-tanker-crash-9

082020jr-tanker-crash-9

  • Jeff Reinitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.

082020jr-tanker-crash-6

082020jr-tanker-crash-6

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo Police at a fueling facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home on Thu…

082020jr-tanker-crash-7

082020jr-tanker-crash-7

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo Police at a fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred just before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home.

082020jr-tanker-crash-8

082020jr-tanker-crash-8

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Police who were headed to a disturbance at a Kwik Star fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue were notified about a fuel tanker striking Waterloo ho…

013118bp-kwik-star-fuel-blending-facility

013118bp-kwik-star-fuel-blending-facility

  • BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
  • 0

Kwik Star fuel blending facility under construction on West Ridgeway Avenue. Photographed Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.

082120jr-crash-cleanup-2

082120jr-crash-cleanup-2

  • Jeff Reinitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants flushed storm sewer lines and set up equipment to skim from the stream on Friday following a…

082120jr-crash-cleanup-1

082120jr-crash-cleanup-1

  • Jeff Reinitz
  • Updated
  • 0

Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants flushed storm sewer lines and set up equipment to skim from the stream on Friday following a…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News