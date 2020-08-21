Cleanup continues in tanker crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Cleanup continues after a fuel tanker truck piloted by a naked man crashed into a Waterloo home Thursday, sending thousands of gallons of diesel flowing down city streets and evacuating a neighborhood.
Environmental service contractors hired by Kwik Trip/Kwik Star have been working to remove the fuel from the earth and water downhill from the crash scene at 1420 E. Ridgeway Ave.
Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants removed soil from the scene and flushed storm sewer lines in area on Friday. Boom equipment was set up in Dry Run Creek at Liberty Park to skim diesel fuel from the stream and load it into trucks.
Another group from WCEC has been stationed downtown where Dry Run flows into the Cedar River.
Police continue to investigate the Thursday morning collision, and the accident reports indicate that a warrant will be issued for reckless driving other charges.
Authorities said the incident started around 6:15 a.m. Thursday with a disturbance at the Kwik Trip biofuel blending facility in the 2100 block of Ridgeway Avenue where a naked man had crashed a semi cab into a wooded area and then climbed into a tanker truck loaded with 7,600 gallons of diesel. He sped off east down Ridgeway Avenue, according to the crash report.
Officers responding to the call saw the driver pass them around National Drive, pumping his fist in the air, the report states.
The semi was traveling around 70 mph when it blew through a red light on West Ninth Street. It swerved into the oncoming lane because of traffic stopped at Hammond and Ridgeway and struck a southbound minivan.
The tanker truck lost control, clipped a trailer pulled by another vehicle and slid into two parked SUVs in a driveway before crashing into the house, the report states.
The resident was asleep and escaped injury, and Waterloo firefighters had to cut the tanker driver free of the wreckage.
